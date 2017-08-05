Chipolopolo face Ethiopia

The Zambia National Football Team will warm up against Ethiopia in an international friendly match set for Woodlands Stadium as they tune up for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) fixture against South Africa.
Zambia is also shaping up for the Russia 2018 World Cup against Algeria on September 2 and 5 at home and away respectively.
Ethiopia is also preparing for a CHAN fixture against Sudan and will be giving the match against Zambia their best shot.
Skipper Ziyo Tembo says that the squad is ready and will be fighting for a positive result.
“You should expect explosives tomorrow and we will perform to our level best to get a result,” Tembo said.
Nyirenda is using the bulk of the players that he used against Swaziland in the second round of the CHAN qualifiers.
Tickets are on sale through computicket at all Shoprite outlets with VIP tickets fetching K100, grandstand K50 and open wing K20.
Kickoff is at 15:00 hours.