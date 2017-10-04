‘Chipata Mayor owes Eastern Water K13,000 in unpaid bills’

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has alleged that Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale owes the Eastern Water and Sewerage Company (EWSC) K13,000 in unsettled water bills and is abusing his position to block the water utility company from disconnecting him or recovering their money through bailiffs.

But when contacted for comment by Breeze FM, Mwale denied owing the company any money.

And EWSC managing director Lyton Kanowa has pleaded ignorance, saying he needs time to find out if it is true that Mwale owes the company K13,000.

According to CSPR Eastern Province coordinator Maxson Nkhoma, Mwale has failed to pay his water bills for several months.

Nkhoma wondered why EWSC is quick to confiscate household items from poor people using bailiffs and armed police officers, when failing to do so with Mwale.

He says while CSPR understands that the company needs to recover its money, it does not understand why rich and powerful people such as Mwale were failing to settle the bills.

Nkhoma has since given the water utility company a two-day ultimatum to disconnect water supply to Mwale’s house and confiscate his household goods.

He further says that the company should stop confiscating properties from poor people.

Recently, EWSC reported that it had realised over K20,000 from 32 customers who owed the company and had to be visited by the bailiffs.

Company public relations officer Christabel Malama says the company had engaged bailiffs two weeks ago and that 90 percent of those visited have cleared their water bills.

She said the exercise is being conducted in eight districts in the province, Chadiza, Chama, Chipata, Katete, Petauke, Nyimba, Lundazi and Mambwe.

