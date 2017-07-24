Chief Nalubamba refuses to meet President Lungu

SENIOR Chief Bright Nalubamba has claimed that President Edgar Lungu has been sending emissaries to arrange a meeting with him. Nalubamba has however said he will only do so on condition that the Head of State dialogues with incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

He said in an interview that traditional leaders must be taken seriously in efforts to foster peace and unity in the country.

President Edgar Lungu has been sending emissaries to me for a meeting and I was surprised why he did not come to Mbeza when he visited Itezhi-tezhi and chief Chikanta’s area on Tuesday [over a week ago]. Please tell him that I am ready to meet him. If he had come to see me, I was going to demand that I also see HH and set up a meeting for the two, either separately or at the same time,

Nalubamba said.

“My message is that I am available and only if he (President Lungu) agrees that I also see HH. I was delighted when I was told that the President was coming to see me. So I am inviting him and HH to meet me on separate days or at the same time. If President Lungu chooses separate days, I then would suggest that I see him (President Lungu) first then later HH. I want to see how the two leaders can help Zambia achieve peace and stability. After that I will want the church to come in and help us so that the country does not collapse just due to President Lungu or HH’s selfish ambitions.”

He added that he should not be ignored in his quest to help foster peace and unity in the country. Chief Nalubamba said he would keep quiet if President Lungu told him that he does not need his counsel.

We as chiefs are not small anthills, we have wisdom. After all, we have a saying in Tonga that even a small mound or anthill can bring out wisdom. So I am not a small person but if President Lungu says he has bigger brains, then I will say that I give up,

he said.

Chief Nalubamba added that he did not believe people who wanted to isolate Dr Kenneth Kaunda from the current political situation in the country.

Dr Kaunda is not too old, his voice of wisdom is alive and must be heard. I remember that in the UNIP era, he was very annoyed when he heard that I was stopped from travelling to Germany and Sweden on separate occasions just because the intelligence wing thought I was a danger to the state because I was seen visiting Mungoni Liso, who was my cousin. My passport was confiscated but KK intervened, alas I was not able to travel to the two training workshops because I was late. This is true leadership that must be emulated,

said chief Nalubamba who further said it was sad that some PF leaders were calling for killing of Zambians for perceived anarchy.

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and his energy counterpart David Mabumba told parliament before it adjourned that the best way to deal with those burning public infrastructure was to kill them and not take them to court.

