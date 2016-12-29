Chelsea ranks most supported team in Africa

Chelsea is the most supported team in Africa than any other teams in the world.

They are ranked on position 1 followed by Manchester United and Barcelona.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea hold most of their fans mostly from the seven African countries. Ivory Cost being the top African country on the list having more Chelsea fans, due to the Legend Drogba who draw attention most of the Ivorians to focus and follow Chelsea.

The other countries respectively are Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Manchester United are not much far behind the Blues. But the London club has dominated most fans in Africa.