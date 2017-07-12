Charly Musonda joins Chelsea main team

…Antonio Conte shows faith in youngster and all but ends Celtic and Brendan Rogers’ £5m transfer interest

Zambia legend Charles Musonda ‘s talented son, Charly Junior, is set to play a role for Chelsea this coming season.

The 19-year-old born in Belgium of Zambian parents has been handed Eden Hazard’s shirt number 17 for the new season.

The Premier League has given the English champions permission for the shirt number 17 to go with the name ‘Musonda Jr’ in order not to confuse the boy with his father who is a Mighty Mufulira Wanderers product.

(This jersey I, Muzo, shall buy and support Chlesea everytime Charly is selected regardless of who they are facing: only mine shall read “Musonda 14” in honour of the number Charly Musonda senior used to wear for Zambia).

The young lad himself has bubbled with confidence declaring, “I was a late starter in my career.

“For example Eden Hazard was already in the first team when he was 16 and I was nowhere near that.

“I feel I have learned a lot at Chelsea and I am ready for any league in the world. I have never regretted signing for Chelsea,” he adds.

If those moments of magic in La Liga when he was on loan at Real Betis are anything to go by, the attacking midfileder ‘Musonda Jr 17,’ if unleashed by Conte, is set to explode in the English Premier League.