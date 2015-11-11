Chapa Classic Lodge and Tours…Your destination in Livingstone

Chapas outside viewChapa Classic is one of the top Lodges in Livingstone, Zambia’s Tourist Capital.

Chapas outside view 1Chapas outside view 2The Lodge is conveniently located right in the heart of Livingstone City about a Kilometre to the major business centre.

Chapas bedDSTVChapas airconChapa offers a wide range of rooms all self-contained, DTSV, Fridge and aircon. The rooms also have coffee / tea making facility.

Chapas conferenceThe Lodge also offers Conference facilities.

falls bridgehelocopterfallsChapa Classic Lodge and Tours ensures that your stay is comfortable. The Lodge also arranges visits to Tourists Sites the client wishes to see including the World’s Heritage wonder, the magnificent Victoria Falls.

 

Tel:+260  213  322 065 or Mobile: +260    977 796 710 / 955 882 969

Email [email protected]

Address: 66 Nehru Way (off Aiport Rd)

You can also click here to visit Chapa Classic Lodge Website

 

 

  1. One of the best lodges in Livingstone, take time visit Chapa classic Lodge and tours. #youwillneverregret

    Wina Lukozu
    February 18, 2016 at 10:10 pm
