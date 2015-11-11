Chapa Classic Lodge and Tours…Your destination in Livingstone

Chapa Classic is one of the top Lodges in Livingstone, Zambia’s Tourist Capital.

The Lodge is conveniently located right in the heart of Livingstone City about a Kilometre to the major business centre.

Chapa offers a wide range of rooms all self-contained, DTSV, Fridge and aircon. The rooms also have coffee / tea making facility.

The Lodge also offers Conference facilities.

Chapa Classic Lodge and Tours ensures that your stay is comfortable. The Lodge also arranges visits to Tourists Sites the client wishes to see including the World’s Heritage wonder, the magnificent Victoria Falls.

Call or email for Rates and Reservations

Tel:+260 213 322 065 or Mobile: +260 977 796 710 / 955 882 969

Email [email protected]

Address: 66 Nehru Way (off Aiport Rd)

You can also click here to visit Chapa Classic Lodge Website