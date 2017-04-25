Chanda Chimba III walks to freedom

Chanda Chimba III has walked to freedom following the exercise of presidential prerogative of mercy by President Edgar Lungu.

Freelance Journalist Chanda Chimba was jailed for two years in November 2016.

He was convicted for disposing off property suspected to have been obtained from unlawful sources.

Chimba is suffering from prostate cancer and spent much of his sentence at the cancer clinic at the University Teaching Hospital.

His co-accused who were former information minister Ronnie Shikapwasha and his permanent secretary Sam Phiri were acquitted.

Chimba during his sentencing had asked for lenience from the court saying he was in poor health and was the breadwinner of the family.

In 2011 Chanda Chimba produced highly defamatory television documentaries dubbed Stand Up for Zambia and production of a newspaper dubbed News of Our Time targeting then opposition PF leader, Michael Sata, the Catholic Church leaders and others for the benefit of the MMD using suspected public resources.

During his visit to Northern Province, President Edgar Lungu announced at a rally in Mbala that he was likely to exercise his prerogative of mercy and pardon Chanda Chimba as he was reported to be battling cancer.

President Lungu also emphasized that this the only constitutionally approved intervention he could make as Head of State after a court conviction was secured.

He was responding to calls for him to intervene and release Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who had just been arrested and charged with Treason