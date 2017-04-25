Chanda Chimba III walks to freedom

Chanda Chimba III has walked to freedom following the exercise of presidential prerogative of mercy by President Edgar Lungu.
Freelance Journalist Chanda Chimba was jailed for two years in November 2016.
He was convicted for disposing off property suspected to have been obtained from unlawful sources.
Chimba is suffering from prostate cancer and spent much of his sentence at the cancer clinic at the University Teaching Hospital.
His co-accused who were former information minister Ronnie Shikapwasha and his permanent secretary Sam Phiri were acquitted.
Chimba during his sentencing had asked for lenience from the court saying he was in poor health and was the breadwinner of the family.
In 2011 Chanda Chimba produced highly defamatory television documentaries dubbed Stand Up for Zambia and production of a newspaper dubbed News of Our Time targeting then opposition PF leader, Michael Sata, the Catholic Church leaders and others for the benefit of the MMD using suspected public resources.
During his visit to Northern Province, President Edgar Lungu announced at a rally in Mbala that he was likely to exercise his prerogative of mercy and pardon Chanda Chimba as he was reported to be battling cancer.
President Lungu also emphasized that this the only constitutionally approved intervention he could make as Head of State after a court conviction was secured.
He was responding to calls for him to intervene and release Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who had just been arrested and charged with Treason
Im a strong support of PF, freeing Chanda chimba is a betrayal of trust to genuine PF members. with the stance Chanda took Edgar would be where he is today both as president of Zambia and PF.I think this is very unwise. The assertion that RB is remote controlling Mr Edgar is very true. You have just lost support from PF members members who fought for PF when chinda chimba was ruining sata and PF. Very disappointed with u sir.
Daniel
April 25, 2017 at 7:03 pm
Mr Daniel,
The President Mr ECL has just shown the love that should obtain between human beings. Mr ECL has shown emphathy for a fellow human being given the health status or otherwise of the pardoned and you want to condemn that? Suppose Mr Chiimba was a relation of yours, would you still condemn the pardon? It is true what the wise of old said,” you can’t please everyone. ”
Well done Mr President ECL and please continue not to hold to heart those that have in time past injured you either by propaganda or political rivalry. God bless you Sir as you continue to pardon others.
Hachonda
April 25, 2017 at 7:37 pm
Lungu is proving to HH and UPND that he is the President and in Charge. By raiding his Home in Barbaric fashion and imprisoning him on Trumped Up charges Lungu is showing off to HH that he is the President and HH is nothing. Lungu has pardoned Chiimba to humiliate HH who is still in Jail on trumped up Treason Charges. Lungu thru the Police is denying HH Medical Treatment so that Lungu can be weaken HH to a point where HH will be forced to kneel down and beg Lungu for a pardon.All there tactics to force the Petitioners to recognize Lungu as President but it wont work. Instead Lungu and his accomplices will face the Music at ICC for committing crimes against humanity. The International Community has no choice but slap Lungu and his fellow Criminals with Economic,Financial and Travel Sanctions soon.
Collins
April 25, 2017 at 7:46 pm