Central Province PMO office abuse (Part 1)

Dear Editor,
Allow me space in your newspaper to air my concerns about the happenings at the Central Province Medical Office in Kabwe. When the Patriotic Front (PF) came into power in 2011, we saw changes and new appointments, something you expect when there is a change of office. As normal as this may seem, for the Central Province Health Office, this move came with a curse. A new woman was appointed from Mkushi as Provincial Medical Officer, Dr. Rosemary Mwanza, a change that many if not all health managers and workers are unpleased with. This is largely due to her bad and dictatorial tendencies. In as much as I agree with the fact that us Medical Doctors are not supposed to be managing districts and provinces due to the lack of managerial courses in our curriculum, this lady as compared to over two of her predecessors I was privileged to work with, she really is a pain to work with.
Firstly, she has managed to divide the PHO staff in such a way that those who do not agree to what she drives at are either sidelined or transferred. Imagine a PHO where an Administrative Officer has more powers than the likes of the Senior Human Resource Officer, Clinical Care Specialist and Senior Planner. Orders and other instructions are driven through an Administrative Officer who also speaks with vulgar and pomp. Such occurrences have really demotivated senior officers, some who have opted to seek transfers to other Ministries where things seem orderly.
Worshiping the PMO has become the order of the day. The PMO has managed to pacify all the new DMOs who by virtue of being in acting positions are keen on securing their full appointments. She has from time and again used them as elements to fight her enemies. This being the reason she used the new Acting DMOs in her fight against the former SHRMO, Gerald Tembo who managed to secure a transfer to Eastern Province out of frustration. All provincial transfers are determined by her, its either she likes the officer for the transfer to materialize or if not, then she cancels anything that the HR Committee decides on. Last year, she managed to secure a transfer for her long time ‘chola boy’ from Mkushi as Acting Planner at the Provincial Medical Office against the person we in Provincial HR Committee had selected. Imagine DMOs spending fuel, allowances and time to be in a meeting to decide on issues which are cancelled at the stroke of her pen in a second. These are known issues in central province.
Financially, the Provincial Medical Office in Kabwe has lost fiscal discipline since her reign began. When you take a look at their cash book, her movements and those of officers so loyal to her like the Administrative Officer and Senior Internal Auditor take the highest toll. It is during her time as PMO that the province cannot hold any meeting without asking the districts to sort out themselves on all costs. I have worked as DMO for over Seven (7) years, I have never seen this kind of imposition on already strained districts. From which allocation do they draw such moneys anyway?
A lot of activities have turned into academic exercises now, due to financial limits and her push for them to occur even without the right officers. Performance Assessment, Technical Support and Other Audit activities are under her discretion. Imagine, next week, she has imposed a Provincial Integrated Management Meeting where individual district performances are reviewed in all key programs, disappointingly only us DMOs and Provincial Program Officers will attend. This is the first time this important meeting will sideline Clinical Care Officers and Planners. So what will us DMOs discuss? Our meeting has been chaotic and poorly coordinated. All this sI due to her failure to heed to advise. Its a known factor guidance usually comes from these managers. Chitambo, Serenje, Mkushi, Ngabwe, Luano, Chisamba and Itezhi tezhi have new DMOs, mostly acting. So what will they contribute in these meetings?? Anyway, that is one example of her dictatorial tendencies on important issues.
Additionally, the province has been performing badly since her rise to the position of PMO. She is an absentee PMO, ever on the move, either with politicians or partners. Delegation of duty where finances are concerned is not possible for her. This has contributed to the haphazard application of interventions in the province leading to plummeting indicators since last year. I implore the Ministry of Health to intervene on this issue even by taking an audit in districts to see whether the management of programs in the province is done correctly.
Finally, this is part one of my piece of writing. As an experienced person, I will in an all honest manner engage you the media in exposing the inefficiencies in this province which have been ignored by the powers that be. These things are only happening now under a cadre who was appointed by some friend much to the harm of the systems we laboured to put up in so many years.
To be continued…
Concerned MO
You worked as DMO for seven years. Have you been demoted?
MATURE
February 17, 2016 at 9:51 am
Waba itole waumfwa
Shilubemba
February 20, 2016 at 3:19 am
Chitambo DMO is an accomplice to this plunder he moves with a fuel book in his personal bag. If he is not there the systems collapse. Thank God there are doctors like you who have realised that you really dont make good adminstrators. Thumbs up for taking courage. Patiently waitingfor part 2….
kawala
February 17, 2016 at 5:51 pm
I really agree with the writer of this article in many ways. I have personally seen the ministry of health collapsing under the leadership of the Doctors. Doctors have destroyed the ministry of health management in most districts in Zambia and the Government is not seeing it. Doctors do not have management skills from their trainings but they pretend to know. Even hear in Western province, most districts are not performing well due to the poor leadership of Doctors. In Lukulu we have Dr Mwepu a congolese who claims to be Zambian but he is a failure. Let Drs got back to the wards where they will be attending to patients unlike signing cheques and sleeping in offices. Planners, Human Resource Officers are far much better managers than Doctors.
Nshimbi
February 17, 2016 at 6:39 pm
I have worked in Central Province for a partner NGO and I agree on some things with the author. To start with, the leadership we get now is really annoying. This woman has no respect for partners working in the province. She has no leadership qualities at all. Emotions drive her. The government should replace her with a bold leader and deploy her to hospitals. My organization may be pulling out due to the poor management of programs by the provincial office. Secondly, Chitambo, Serenje and Mkushi have ‘toddlers’ for DMOs. These are actually interns because they don’t have over 6 months in the wards. Upon their arrival,they went straight to act as DMOs. They have no formal training in management to enable them run districts. I suggest where such experience fails,planners or HRMOs can assume acting duties because these are trained managers. What we get from these districts is incompetence and arrogance. Finally, doctors should just concentrate on wards, they are not managers..as a country you complain of having less doctors when over 150 of these cadres countrywide sit in offices signing cheques and purchase orders..
Lungu
February 17, 2016 at 7:21 pm
i work in an NGO and at one point i was in chitambo.i must say tht thr is a dr mumba (Ag DMO) who is a reletive to dr nevers mumba (MMD) i heard so and the wife is a dr siame who is an incharge at chitambo hospital and i hear th mother is a cadre in form of a duty PS.These two doctors have distroyed administrative wrk at th hospital.pipo ar demotivated to go for wrk.the run th hospital lik its thr own,thy dnt want to b corrected in any thng.thy ar th know it all type.thy cnt delegate wrks instead thy r always in othr pipos jobz.frm th hospital i was tod th man is th district fuel attendant and th wife is th hospital fuel attendant and thy wud tek photos of any document to do wit fuel if by any chance thy ar not thr,.th investigation reviewd tht th two caused th deaths of many poor pregnant mothr who wr takn for ceserian section during th 4th quater of last year (2015)due to thr know it all kind of wrk style (maternal records for 2015).i felt bad for th workers at th hospital who are at thr mercy.in my own opion i feel positions like DMO shud be gavin to more mature,selfless and responsible doctors and not a dr Rosemary mwanza (PMO)buttlicker like tht dr mumba i met.these pipo are destroying th health sector.as for th PMO,i hav nathng to say becoz th truth is in th abv article.pliz pipo in decision makin position MOH go to central province verify thse facts.the comment is not made with malice,but facts.
on looker 500
February 17, 2016 at 8:58 pm
This article has brought out real issues, Zambia is not short of good leaders. Why has the management at the ministry of health and government at large allowed the cruelty and pomposity going on in central province to continue, The cartel at the central PMO involving the pmo,senior internal auditor jethro mubanga,Bobo the Administration Officer,and one junior accountant Benson kapaso, these guys are out there to embezzle government resources, 75% of the monthly allocation ends up in these people’s pockets. Why has the system been allowed to collapse like this? The money these guys are plundering is supposed to be for service delivery. People that are incompetent should be removed from such positions we have a lot of Doctors and Administrative officers who can change the shape of central province not these cadres and broad day light thieves and robbers mentioned above masquerading as service men and women
judge benson
February 18, 2016 at 3:48 am
We thank this patriotic author for this article. What he has written is happening even in other provinces and statutory bodies run by Docs. Their human management skills leave a lot to be desired. Luapula PMO is another one who should be checked. Donor funding such as UNFPA is being abused. How can you have 7 facilitators in a workshop of 12 participants? Their are also reports of corporate incest. Can government reward Doctors in wards so that they stop jumping into management positions which they know very little about. You cannot manage human beings like they are sadated patients in a theatre and you are the only one who knows it all. In real life human beings are active participants. In administration what is cardinal is understanding a human being as a social animal and not as a biological entity. That is why some USAID projects have done away with this administratively retrogress cadre
Kwifulaminwe Kabunke
February 18, 2016 at 7:31 am
A lot of assessment in this issue is required. Many Officers when found wanting and are demoted they usually put up defense mechanisms. These mechanisms are mainly meant to destroy. A lot of mistakes are made by most government committees in the way they make decisions and execute their decisions. This is so because the members of these committees are not acquainted with the regulations as required. When someone in leadership who wants sanity overrides their decisions, they would always say, that person is a dictator.
Generally, the work culture and performance in our country has declined. Many people including those who are complaining, the desire is to have an opportunity to harvest from the government.
If it had happened that the complainants were the ones appointed they could have been quite.
This is the main trend by many Zambians. My advice is that people should work hard.
George Chanda
February 18, 2016 at 9:17 am
Ati iron leader..u will soon be sharpened by fellow irons “iron sharpens iron” this article is infact long overdue and factual. the todlers called DMOs shoud infact be running rural health posts and not centres later on to talk of a hospital or district.i lost my auntie in chitambo after the so called doctors operated on her..i hear many more mothers died in theatre, experts cn u assess these people.let districts be run by administrators who are capable and not doctors who cnt even run a health post.
Ndeloleshafye
February 18, 2016 at 9:41 am
Central Province has challenges just like other provinces. Unique to these problems could be the PMOs poor leadership. I have worked around the office towards her coming as PMO and I must say most of the these things said are true. What she decides is final, committee meetings’ decisions are squashed at the stroke of her pen. She always warns everyone that she’s untouchable and not even the president can fire her. She has taken misery to the office and the province at large. Financially, management is not prudent at PHO. Systems have broken down and this should be taken seriously by the government. As For the DMOs, many need the experience in their field. Many of these haven’t been practicing their job, utterly concentrating on clerical work of signing cheques and other accountable documents without understanding systems. The government ought to move like some USAID agencies that have stopped employing medical doctors in management positions. Economists, Business and Public Administrators can run these districts while the doctors concentrate on delivering health care in wards. What can interns or premature medical doctors know about management?can we shift from worshiping these old school careers, times have changed now. The business side is moving the world
Sinkamba
February 18, 2016 at 10:50 am
For me I worked with both Chitambo and Serenje toddlers of DMOs. They lack direction. They concentrate on coordinating the picking of referrals, fuel issuance, allowances purchases…even when there are program officers who should manage these things. There’s literally no wisdom, no IQ and no focus.. save the province by sending these to hospitals so that they can get experience in their fields.
MM
February 18, 2016 at 11:31 am
Ndelolelafye……….. Central is on fire bakamba. Muntu ni one Bobo!!
chibbudyungu
February 18, 2016 at 12:18 pm
nishi chitambo has a problem,its keeps on caming out.somethng must be done.
kaya pipo
February 18, 2016 at 12:51 pm
This is absolutely true this woman has been a thorn in the fresh of many workers. to a point where health workers at chitambo hospital have gone for some even up to 8 years without getting their settling in allowance. when you compare with other provinces workers are settled within 3 months But in central province workers have worked for years without being settled. can the minister of health come to the rescue of health workers in chitambo district.pay them their settling in allowance it is long overdue.
Chola evans
February 18, 2016 at 1:07 pm
help the people in chit Ambo Mr president
chonse
February 18, 2016 at 1:47 pm
kikiki……..that woman …ROSEMARY……..HER UGLINESS STRETCHES FROM HER FACE TO THE HEART AND FINALLY TO HER MANAGEMENT STYLE….WOW….great isnt it……..
Her majesty THE QUEEN
February 18, 2016 at 2:01 pm
The article is true.Something must really be done.The PMO treats workers like its on her farm.Her hinchmen Mubanga Jethro(Internal Auditor) and ireen Bobo(Acting Administrative officer) have so much powers that they have no regard for health workers in central province.To make matters worse the PMO had to orchestra a coup on one Victor Musonda to create a position for ireen Bobo so that she can work with her and do her dirty work.Where is PSMD and MOH when an officer who does not even qualify for that position, has to act for someone for more than 3 years when the position is not vacant and the officer has not been transfered.The PMO just has to be checked and controlled.Mr president enough is enough.why should people work in terror in our own country.The woman is a dictator who has no regard for human rights of workers.We employ you please disband the cartel at Provincial Medical Office, central province.PSMD should also pull up their socks when people report they should act accordingly.We know she is a friend to someone on top but Zambia is for us all.Do we really have to sign petitions?
one lover
February 18, 2016 at 2:14 pm
pliz pliz….if the powers that BE are seeing this…….ACT quickly and send all DOCTORS back to theatre and ward…..BUT pliz pay them well so that they will not SCRAMBLE FOR MANAGERIAL POSITIONS…….MOST DOCTORS CANT MANAGE HUMANS…….THEY ARE NOT TRAINED TO DO THAT……THEY ARE TRAINED TO TREAT HUMANS……SPARE THEM PLIZ.. ALLOW THEM TO DO WHAT THEY ARE TRAINED TO DO BUT WITH A GOOD SALARY……AND PUT HUMAN MANAGERS TO MANAGE PIPO.. LOL…..one Rosemary……kikiki…….
Her majesty THE QUEEN
February 18, 2016 at 2:52 pm
I plea on that too, URGENT ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Jane Banda Phiri
February 19, 2016 at 9:49 am
you pipo pmos office was on fire ever since bana chimbusa step in .first of all these two bobo and mubanga have been a couple since CBOH and claim to have created PMO and nt to part frm one anther thats the more reason wn mubanga failed to stil at pmo lsk, apart from the 2000 dollas. he n bobo at maine hospital baucd back to pmo to do what do best weeken the system,nor wander he tuned down a transfer da west .
jonathan kawimbe
February 18, 2016 at 2:58 pm
Mwasebana ba Rosemary. I know this evil woman. Sometimes she lies that she has gone to Lusaka for a meeting. Meanwhile she would just be gallivanting the streets of Lusaka. Mama learn to tell the truth. Even when she is attending an important meeting she would excuse herself ati she has a patient in UTH kanshi she just wants to go window shopping.Shame on you woman.
Mulaliki Muyunda
February 18, 2016 at 6:14 pm
Very evil, even her favourite people ba admin officer!!!!!!
Jane Banda Phiri
February 19, 2016 at 9:48 am
But zoona chitambo it is true
Mercury
February 18, 2016 at 7:27 pm
Am saddened by the comments from the public especially that they have not dug deeper in this matter. Zambians need to learn to dip deeper before making comments.
I used to work in northen province as a medical doctor for about 5 years before i moved on to UTH to do my masters. I worked as i DMO in my last four years.
Working as a doctor in the rural areas was not easy. I must praise these doctors who are being called todders. I was the only doctor in my first year at the hospital in my district. I remember i would work up at 04/5am to do my ward work till afternoon. I had responsibility at the hospital in terms of administration work too. I would knock off around 18-19hrs. Patients with different diseases would come to the hospital all day and i would attend to them. Even in the night when we had maternity cases or other emergencies i would attend to them. I would have very few hours of sleep and very little time to myself, my family and friends.I made a lot of sacrifice for the people in my District at that time.
Seeing people say such ill stuff about doctors and looking at the sacrifices i made and still make now for my patients makes me wonder if our citizens will ever appreciate us as doctors. Even at UTH we work beyond hours. I start work at 07:30 and leave most of the time after 18hrs. Most of the times i go without lunch break. Which government office works like that? most of them are half of the time having tea and by afternoon there is no one at their offices. Those who have been to UTH paediatric AO1 would agree. Sometimes people think there is a rally but its not but the patient we care for awaiting to be seen. We see and care for all.
Young doctors in central province don’t be discouraged, i know most doctors do their best. Its just someone who wants to spoil your names and it wont work.
The youny or toddler DMOs as they are being addressed are the rightful people to be where they are. Believe me people dont want to be in rural areas and for them to be where they are it means they are dedicated and have agreed to serve the people in the villages.
Managing a district as a medical officer is not easy of which i did for 4years. You needed to make sure there was enough fuel to pick patients from the far rural health centres, food was available for the sick and drugs were available at the hospital and the rural health centres with the little funds that came from the govt.
As for the provincial office, the little knowledge i have is that the office of the PMO is not a small office. Its is not an easy office to run. So if people have problems they should go to the office and seek to see the PMO.
The comments coming out sounds as though they are coming from a bitter individual. If an individual as something against one person please see them than generalising. Lets support the doctors, they care for us and treat us.
JM
February 18, 2016 at 7:47 pm
Dear JM
Thank you for coming out so strong in defense of doctors. Ig you are honest enough you would have come out and said that you had a tough time runing your district as your traininig never prepared you for such. I give you credit for not having an uprising like the unfortunate pmo in this case.
Apparently its a medical officer who wrote this article whether its jealousy or not i dont know, what bothers me is how trained administrators are sidelined by you doctors. You even have the oddessity to make decisions on issues you know nothing on, instead of seeking help from the technocrats you shoot them sown. Believe you me you come back to us always when you mess up because half the time you do so you do it so bad.
The other thing is am not a doctor and i haveno clue why, how and or what you treat us with but you know better. In the same vain we went to school to learn how we can do our jobs better if it means you doctors know it all in the ministry of health let us trained administrators go to other ministries where our expertise is required and appreciated. I spent 4 yeare to get my degree and you spent 7 years, but does that make you the Jack of all trades. Maybe you are overwhelmed with patients hence the office is not for you. No wonder you guys always cover for yourselves when ever there issues. Central province pmo and her toddlers they have failed us proffesionalism and due deligence is all we seek.
kawala
February 18, 2016 at 8:31 pm
Totally agree with the such terrible management skills. please let this be looked into as a matter of urgency!!!!!!!
Jane Banda Phiri
February 19, 2016 at 9:44 am
I want to state that the author of this article is being driven by some level of frustration.I feel the so called Dmo toddlers are doing a great job. Chitambo hospital was in a total mess In terms of workers behaviour.pipo could misuse hospital vehicles and fuel.the coming of the new doctors somehow has restored sanity at the hospital.
musapatangolyongo,
February 19, 2016 at 4:48 pm
Finally we are back after a slight hitch
Admin
February 19, 2016 at 5:46 pm
When you treat people in an ill manner they equally treat u sem way, so Jethro, Bobo and ba Rosemary namumfwa. Treat people they way u want them to treat you, Victor Musonda,kawimbe, Dr silver star kasonde,Tambo Geraldine, Maggie mulenga and everyone else are not happy with your selfishness egocentric decision making. God does not rejoice when his own children are crying and suffering, nalanada… balundepo nabambi mukayi
justin
February 19, 2016 at 6:27 pm
Imwe mwe mpombo leave rosemary bana Chimbusa out of this, even in Luapula, The PMO embezzled the entire grant, copperblet it’s the same thing, so the clique and cartel formation at Central PMO involving senior internal auditor mubanga and AO Bobo it’s global, it’s happening everywhere and as government we are alive to the fact that these vices are happening even in South Africa, it’s a global issue mwebantu. Nisebana wikute
Kambwili (hoe) Chishimba Global Specialist
February 20, 2016 at 7:22 am
The administration officer was okay when she was here at mine hospital, but the head became big after going back to PMO, everything has got time and whatever goes up will one day surely come down.she is not appointed to work at that position but thru favors and licking people’s **** she’s managed to hold on to that position while PSMD goes into sleep, because seriously why can’t PSMD take care of this issue, the same applies with that Chola boy managala the planner, why is he there and not in mkushi where he is appointed????
braven ngenda silumesi
February 20, 2016 at 9:04 am
Why is the frustrated writer of this article changing names and writing all the comments himself. It’s the same tone in all the comments. This is what happens when sanity is restored and the thief cries foul.This is just a disgusting ventful for nothing article.
Zambian Eye.
March 6, 2016 at 8:35 am
My concern is to know whether the powers that be saw this article,why are they quite?is rosemary and mubanga scaring them too?are you going to sacrifice the entire ministry to please these trio,am sure you are aware that most doctors,management is based on cartel approach.visit these hospitals and find out.Why not find out from the pipe mentioned in the article whether the really were victims?shame on ministry of health too management,psmd,where are your ethics?
concerned follower
March 10, 2016 at 4:58 am
I’m very disappointed with some of you the so called educated people .You are all aware that things are not okay at PHO. This good news is that this issue is now at state house and there is a list of name who wrote a letter to ministry health and the action is been take. Believe in 3 months time there will be transfers there, Mr Mubanga will going to luapula the same lady will taken to southern and not in same capacity.This first hand information and I don’t work for health but other ministry in government.
Isis
March 24, 2016 at 8:13 am
Bobo. ……the boot licker.
Dick head
February 25, 2017 at 9:48 pm
Mr minister sir,at ministry of health,we are waiting foan action to be taken over the allegations in central province.or is it true that Rosemary bobo mubanga are too big to be investigated?the trio do not make the entire provincial team.there were pipo before them and there will definately be people after them.save the ministry from further damage.infact,check most of your so called doctors in charges,the cartel type of management is the order of the day,and this is supposed to help you set a precedence of correction.
crying employee
March 26, 2016 at 1:35 am