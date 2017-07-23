Central Committee adopts Lungu as PF Candidate for 2021 elections

After throwing out it’s outspoken founder member Chishimba Kambwili who was eying the party presidency, the Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee has adopted President Edgar Lungu as it’s candidate for 2021 elections.
Kambwili who was also member of Parliament for Roan was the main challenger to President Lungu and now that he is out of the way it is clear that Edgar Lungu will lead the PF to the 2021 elections.
Though, the party is due for the General conference in 2020, where party General Secretary Davies Mwila says the adoption will have to be confirmed, the writing is already clear on the wall.
The decision was made on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at a Central Committee meeting chaired by President Lungu after expeling Kambwili.
Kambwili however has described the Central Committee as a Kangaroo court and called his expulsion as illegal. He stormed out of the meeting.
Don’t worry. Only God knows if Changwa or Kambwili will be fit enough to contest the election. Man plans but God directs his steps. Am not for Lungu or Kambwili and I care less about this decision.
Confused party
July 23, 2017 at 10:01 am