Celebrating the life of Dr Francis Manda

Caller: Doctor Manda, I have been hearing of people complaining ati gas gas gas,
nanga doctor, what causes gas? Nima drinks? These same Coca Cola Fanta and Sprite? Help me.
Dr. Francis Manda: achimweni, those drinks do not cause gas in any way, that’s a misconception. Gas is caused by indigestion of food in the intestines. So those foods you eat yaka kana kuchita digest, yapanga gas, which is a very terrible gas, it shouldn’t be in your body. Others will even start to feel pain in the lower abdomen, that is gas! That is not supposed to be in your body. So when you feel chishupu, don’t hold it back, just let out that gas because if you don’t it will turn into something else. I tell people, olo nipa bus, wamvela vishupu vapaka mumala, don’t say niza chosa nika seluka bus no! Just there mu bus, seat ku one side, raise the other buttock and release that gas, you will be saved. Akachi mvela neighbour chishupu, he will look ku left, then look at you. You also look at the person on your right! By the end of the day, everyone on the bus would have stared at each other trying to find out who did the gas, ninshi wapulumuka kudala. Ok?
Herbert Mutabi: hehehe, thanks so much Dr. Manda!
Agness Ngoma
Who was Dr. Francis Manda?
Dr Manda was one of Zambia’s most prominent medical practitioners who was working at University Teaching Hospital. He was a renowned Urologist.
He briefly joined politics and served as Chairman for Health in the first UPND National Management Committee under Anderson Mazoka.
Many will however remember Dr Manda for his Manzi therapy radio programmes which promoted health and encouraged the public to have faith in public hospitals.
Outspoken and charismatic, he would occasionally quote controversy with his take on numerous social and political subjects.
Dr Manda died in July 3, 2015 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.
A great man Dr Manda was.
He served Zambians as a medical doctor, a real doctor, not these fake politicians sucking the little taxpayers money in the name of working with the government of the day.
Real Patriot
June 16, 2017 at 1:58 am
we miss you Dr.Manda..RIP..Zambia is now mesed up
intelligence
June 16, 2017 at 9:44 am
M.H.S.R.P
sense
June 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm
Miss Doc really on manzi therapy.He was very honest and the govt of dictators didnt recognise his passing away because he used to tell them off.shame dictators u will perish terribly.
kanyama veteran
June 17, 2017 at 1:20 pm
i never missed that programe .MHSRP
Imbula Namabanda
June 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm
HE TAUGHT ME SOME WORDS LIKE KAPUNJUJU DOCTORS,SHWASHWASHW AND THE FAMOUS KACHIKUBALA
Imbula Namabanda
June 22, 2017 at 12:24 pm
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 6, 2017 at 8:13 pm