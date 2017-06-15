Celebrating the life of Dr Francis Manda

Caller: Doctor Manda, I have been hearing of people complaining ati gas gas gas,

nanga doctor, what causes gas? Nima drinks? These same Coca Cola Fanta and Sprite? Help me.

Dr. Francis Manda: achimweni, those drinks do not cause gas in any way, that’s a misconception. Gas is caused by indigestion of food in the intestines. So those foods you eat yaka kana kuchita digest, yapanga gas, which is a very terrible gas, it shouldn’t be in your body. Others will even start to feel pain in the lower abdomen, that is gas! That is not supposed to be in your body. So when you feel chishupu, don’t hold it back, just let out that gas because if you don’t it will turn into something else. I tell people, olo nipa bus, wamvela vishupu vapaka mumala, don’t say niza chosa nika seluka bus no! Just there mu bus, seat ku one side, raise the other buttock and release that gas, you will be saved. Akachi mvela neighbour chishupu, he will look ku left, then look at you. You also look at the person on your right! By the end of the day, everyone on the bus would have stared at each other trying to find out who did the gas, ninshi wapulumuka kudala. Ok?

Herbert Mutabi: hehehe, thanks so much Dr. Manda!