CBU students’ behaviour repulsive – Bowman

Copperbelt Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has lumped blame for the happenings at the Copperbelt University on the students.

Lusambo known for his controversial stance on issues says he finds the behavior of the students very repulsive especially that as intellectuals, society expects them to apply themselves in a more acceptable fashion than resorting to street demonstrations.

And Lusambo has defended the savage beatings police handed to students in the early hours of December 9 that landed several students in hospital, saying the students provoked the police.

In a statement, Lusambo said students should learn to engage on a round table instead of throwing stones.

“The situation at the Copperbelt University over the weekend which resulted in a fracas between police and a section of students is unfortunate.

“As Provincial Minister, I am of a firm belief that the situation could have been avoided through dialogue and round table engagement.

“It is imperative for all the parties most significantly the student population to adopt a less provocative and confrontational manner when airing out their concerns.

“I find the behavior of the students very disturbing especially that as intellectuals, society expects them to apply themselves in a more acceptable fashion than resorting to street demonstrations,” he said.

He said the students should have gone to his house and discussed the challenges like they have done in the past.

“Over the last one year as Minister in charge of the Province, I have openly engaged the student leadership on a number of issues and such engagements have always produced healthy results.

“The student leadership knows my house, they have my phone number and they have been to my office several times and we have used effective methods of engagement to resolve issues affecting the student populace.

“Not too long ago, my office effectively intervened when majority of students faced the prospect of missing out on end of term exams due to failure to settle tuition fees.”

He also expressed shock that students threatened public peace adding that government will not tolerate riotous behaviour from the students.

“It is therefore baffling that students this time around opted to run into the streets in the thick of the night and in the process threatened public peace, order and property.

“I wish to strongly place it on record that Government shall not tolerate irresponsible and riotous behavior by students. The method of stone throwing by students may have worked effectively in the 70s but it has no place in our modern day society. As a former University student myself, I believe that the best approach is a roundtable discussion with all the parties involved.”

He also defended police brutality

“As much as the strong handedness by some officers from our law enforcement agencies may not be appropriate, it is always important to remind the students not to provoke the situation. Our law enforcement officers are professionally trained to handle various situations in order to protect public order and peace and will always apply maximum restraint when dealing with defenseless individuals but I know that they will not watch a volatile security situation to degenerate.

“It is important that all stakeholders including parents and guardians provide effectively counseling to the students and make them understand that they are expected to be in campus at all times and not rush to the road side for whatever reasons,” he said.

He also reminded students that they are on campus because of tax payers hence should not expect public sympathy when they misbehave.

“The students should also be reminded that the majority are at campus at the expense of the tax payer and it is disingenuous to expect public sympathy from the same people that are paying for their stay at campus whose property and peace they are threatening wantonly.”