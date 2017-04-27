Catholics don’t force me to chase you out of Zambia – President Edgar Lungu

Am warning all churches in Zambia to stay away from the national issues, your work is just to pray for us and this country not involving yourselves in political issues of this country, I have been hearing Bishops of Catholic Church attacking me over the arrest of Hakainde Hichilema, am I the one who arrested him? Was I there when he was being arrested?

I don’t want to interfere with the judicial system because no one is above the law if is not guilty then he will not be jailed, its not within my powers to instruct or tell the judiciary or police officers on what to do, so am warning the Catholics for the last time whether members or the so called church Bishops that if this continues I will de-register you and throw you out of Zambia, so that we can remain with churches which are neutral, he warned angrily. “As for the issue of HH, I am not ready to intervene and pardon him. Let him face the law with full force, and if anything happen to him in prison, it will be between him and the courts and the police not me, I am not a judge and don’t force me to break the law”.