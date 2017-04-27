Catholics don’t force me to chase you out of Zambia – President Edgar Lungu

Am warning all churches in Zambia to stay away from the national issues, your work is just to pray for us and this country not involving yourselves in political issues of this country, I have been hearing Bishops of Catholic Church attacking me over the arrest of Hakainde Hichilema, am I the one who arrested him? Was I there when he was being arrested?
I don’t want to interfere with the judicial system because no one is above the law if is not guilty then he will not be jailed, its not within my powers to instruct or tell the judiciary or police officers on what to do, so am warning the Catholics for the last time whether members or the so called church Bishops that if this continues I will de-register you and throw you out of Zambia, so that we can remain with churches which are neutral, he warned angrily. “As for the issue of HH, I am not ready to intervene and pardon him. Let him face the law with full force, and if anything happen to him in prison, it will be between him and the courts and the police not me, I am not a judge and don’t force me to break the law”.
Tyranny of medocrity
Tomola
April 27, 2017 at 8:19 am
Thats Changwa for you a humble President.
Higher Transmiter
April 27, 2017 at 8:20 am
It is a pathological condition known as ‘Delusional Insanity’. The Catholic Church and all other churches and organisations are not in Zambia at the pleasure of Mr. Lungu. They are here in their own right in accordance with laws that have existed since before Mr. Lungu and his ancestors were born.
Johannes
April 27, 2017 at 8:33 am
This Chap has gone insane!
He thinks this is his country or house and can boss everyone around. How can he even think of de-registering the Catholic Church? Does he know what he is asking for??
Zambian
April 27, 2017 at 1:12 pm
HE CAN BE EASILY DE-REGISTER IF HE WANTS LIKE WHAT HAPPENED IN RUSSIA FOR JEHOVAH’S WITNESS. WHAT ARE TALKING ABOUT CHI ZAMBIAN CHA KU ZIMBABWE? MWANYA ALEFWA hh WENU STUPID.
MUTHYOLA BED
April 27, 2017 at 1:33 pm
This issue is simple give what belongs to God n give what belong to Cesar .u can’t be a Christian n political commentator period .
Adam moyo
April 27, 2017 at 1:41 pm