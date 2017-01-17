Catholic Priests and nuns must start having sex – Ex-UPND Vice president

Former UPND Vice president Dr Canisius Banda has recommended that Catholic Church Priests and Nuns must start having sex if they have not started.

In a post titled On Achieves [The Inspirational and Illustrative Case of Talent, its Expression and Ambition] below, Dr. Banda who talks about his life also reveals that he has had girlfriends from all human race.

“Catholic priests and nuns must start having sex […not necessarily with each other], if they haven’t started yet,” he recommends.

He starts by talking about politics:

…here below are some of the personalities that belong to the select college of presidents Zambia has had over the years […citizens with influence]. This is only a matter of record and history.

You see, one of the three below was a vendor at Old Ngoma Market in Mandevu Compound, and is a son of a spraypainter.

His father lies forgotten in an unmarked grave at Chingwere Cemetery.

He sold cigarettes.

…maybe even smoked one or two. Must have been Guards!

He now has four educational degrees, speaks Japanese, has met and received personal encouragement from William [Bill]Jefferson Clinton, and he loves children and women.

He has had girl friends from all the human races. Yes, including Mongoloids.

He is a University lecturer.

And has 17 cats that love him.

…one is called Jupiter and another Peace.

He readily smiles.

…and loves to sing. His hit song entitled ‘Hakainde Cinamubaba’ will be out soon. Check your nearest Sounds Investments outlets.

Hahahahahaha!

Sishuwa Sishuwa, a Rhodes Scholar and University lecturer, is one of his sons.

He drinks Chibuku.

…and reads Simon Kapwepwe [Afrika Twasebana], Kenneth Kaunda [Letter To My Children], Steve Biko, Rhonda Byrne, Jack Higgins, Alexandre Dumas, Jeffrey Sachs, The Koran and Frederich Nietsche amongst others.

…he has been to the Wailing Wall and the ‘tomb’ of Jesus in Jerusalem; walked on the Great Wall and had coffee on the Table Mountain.

He has spoken at the UN.

Among his favorite movies are Remember the Titans, A Bronx Tale and Shawshank Redemption.

He thinks Barack Obama is a miracle.

He has great respect for Tikwiza Theatre [Waiting for Sanctions], Robert De Niro and supports Power Dynamos. He thinks Alex Chola is perhaps the most talented and skillful player Zambia has ever produced.

He listens to Ephraim, Reuben, Innocent, Kings, Smokey Hangaala, Millie Jackson and Bryan Adams.

Remember Smokey’s Dyna? Great ballad I tell you. Goes well with a tin in the hand.

He cries at the poverty of others. Helping others is his calling.

He recommends that Catholic priests and nuns must start having sex […not necessarily with each other], if they haven’t started yet.

He loves to laugh.

…he has never stolen before; except people’s hearts…

He is Catholic, baptised at Charles Lwanga Parish in Matero.

He graduated with honors from marriage and is single but unavailable.

Like you, he is a Pilgrim, a vessel of God.

…and his fascinating journey continues!

He understands life.

Okay now, having had our laugh, take his hand.

And Godspeed, Pilgrim!

Nayenda ine.