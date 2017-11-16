Catholic Priest mediating between Mugabe and army generals

An online Tabloid “Zimbanwe Today” is reporting that a Catholic Priest, Father Fidelis Mukonori is mediating between Robert Mugabe and the Generals.

The Tabloid reports that the Priest is being assisted by Martin Rushwaya the Permanent Secretary for Defence and Mugabe’s spokesman George Charamba.

It has further indicated that contrary to earlier media reports, Grace Mugabe is still in the country.

Meanwhile Jonathan Moyo and Savior Kasukuwere the two Ministers who had sought refuge at Mugabe’s mansion known as the Blue Roof have been picked up and are now in custody.

Mugabe is refusing to step down saying that he was elected so he won’t step down.

Meanwhile, SADC has called an emergency Troika meeting to be held in Botswana tomorrow, 16th November at 15:00hrs to discuss the Zimbabwe situation.