Catholic Bishops meet Hichilema at Mukobeko prison

The Catholic Bishops led by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu have met incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum Prisons.

The meeting took place on Thursday, July 2017 following the Bishops decision to facilitate dialogue between President Lungu and Hichilema. They had asked President Lungu when they met him at State House that they be allowed to visit Hichilema in prison.

The details of the meeting between Hichilema and the Bishops has not been made public.

In confirming the meeting UPND Deputy president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba said “the meeting was fruitful, cordial and candid and the details of the discussions remain confidential between President Hichilema and the Catholic Bishops.”

The two leaders – President Lungu and Hichilema have put conditions if the dialogue is to take place. Hichilema says he want his election petition heard by the courts while President Lungu wants to be recognised as winner of elections of 2016 the opposition has disputed.

This is the challenge the Catholic Church Bishops will face as they push for this dialogue.

123 Total Views 123 Views Today