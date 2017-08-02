Cassava farmers in Mansa assured of ready market

The future of small-scale cassava farmers in Luapula Province looks brighter as Zambian Breweries has pledged to continue buying more of the commodity over the coming years.

Zambian Breweries is supporting the growing of cassava by small-scale farmers in Luapula Province for use in the production of its affordable Eagle lager beer, which is proving particularly popular in most parts of the country.

The company made the pledge to farmers as part of its sponsorship of the Luapula Expo that took place in Mansa from July 26-31, 2017 under the theme ‘Linking investors to Luapula Province to unlock the Economic potential’.

The five-day Expo was timed to coincide with the Umutomboko traditional ceremony.

Zambian Breweries corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said the company was happy to invest in the cassava project in Luapula Province and pledged its support to the government in developing the agriculture industry in the province, as well as country-wide.

“We are happy to be part of the Expo through our Eagle lager brand. We will continue to work with the government to improve the lives of the people and bring development. In Mansa, Cheembe, Kawamba, Nchelenge and Samfya we are supporting small-scale cassava farmers. This is allowing farmers to increase their production and earn money, which is helping their families to meet needs,” he said.

“We are also working with other partners including Musika, GroAfrica and the Government to ensure that farmers do not have challenges in transporting the cassava to our depots. Last year we invested significant sums of money in the cassava processing centre in Ndola, which is working very well.”

Spurred by a favourable excise rate of 10 percent on cassava-based lager, the company seized the opportunity to encourage more small-scale farmers to cultivate cassava, helping it to grow production of its affordable Eagle Lager, and prompting more consumers to switch from illicit, unregulated alcohol to a safe, lower-alcohol beer.

Eagle Lager is a clear beer that is made from locally grown sorghum and cassava. Not only does the product generate revenue for the company, but it also creates opportunities for small-scale farmers. Eagle Lager is an affordable and properly packaged beverage. It is produced in 750ml or 375ml bottle and at a much lower alcohol content of 5 percent.

Sekele said the company was also distributing different varieties of cassava cutting to farmers to help expand their farms and also grow improved, higher yielding varieties of the crop.

So far, the company has distributed about 4,000 bags of ‘Mweru’ cassava cuttings to farmers for planting in Luapula. Another 400 bags of different varieties of cassava cuttings have been distributed for trials.

Zambian Breweries is working with GroAfrica to procure cassava chips for the brewery’s requirements for the 2016/17 farming season. The contract was for 1,200 tons of cassava chips in 2016 and about 3,500 tons for 2017.

The Luapula Expo explored seven main sectors of economic diversification and development including agriculture, presenting an opportunity for Zambian Breweries both as a sponsor and as a platform for showcasing its work in adding value to agriculture products.

Zambian Breweries also took the opportunity to reiterate its strong stance against underage drinking, emphasising that alcohol was not for sale to those under 18 years of age.

47 Total Views 45 Views Today