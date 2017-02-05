Cameroon lift AFCON title

Cameroon are the 2017 African champions after coming from behind to beat Egypt 2 – 1 in an entertaining final played in Libreville.
Substitute Vincent Aboubakar was the hero with a fantastic late goal, firing the Indomitable Lions to their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title.
Fellow substitute Nicolas Nkoulou had earlier equalised for Cameroon, rising highest to power home a header on the hour mark.
Mohammed Elneny had given Hector Raul Cuper’s men the lead in the 22nd minute with a fine near-post finish, but they ultimately paid for sitting back and inviting Cameroon to come at them in the second half.
Egypt took less than two minutes to get in behind the Cameroon defence, but Abdallah El Said fired Mohamed Salah’s cushioned pass too close to Ondoa.
Sebastien Siani sent a tame effort at Egypt’s veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary from 20 yards, and the breakthrough came at the other end in the 22nd minute.
Salah found Elneny unmarked on the right-hand side of the box and the Arsenal midfielder fired past a hapless Ondoa at his near post.
Cameroon suffered another blow when central defender Adolphe Teikeu was forced off through injury, N’Koulou replacing him in the 31st minute.
Broos sent experienced striker Aboubakar on in place of Tambe for the second half and Cameroon were far more positive as a result.
Their improved attacking efforts were rewarded in the 59th minute when N’Koulou towered over Ahmed Hegazy to head Benjamin Moukandjo’s cross into the back of the net.
Cameroon continued to push for a winner but captain Moukandjo wasted a great opportunity when he blazed Christian Bassogog’s pass over the crossbar from just inside the box.
However, Broos’ side snatched a late lead when Aboubakar brought down Siani’s long pass on his chest, looped the ball over Ali Gabr and basted into the bottom-right corner with the 44-year-old El-Hadary rooted to the spot.
Elneny was unable to force extra time when he sent a wild free-kick off target in the 93rd minute, easing Cameroon’s route to becoming the second most successful nation in the competition’s history, behind their beaten opponents.