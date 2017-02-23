CAF president in the country, expects Zambia to host successful U-20 AFCON

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Issa Hayatou has arrived in Zambia, four days before the 2017 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations starts in Lusaka.
He arrived aboard South African Airways at 12h10 along with his wife, CAF secondnd vice president Almamy Kabele Camara, CAF executive committee members Kalusha Bwalya and Constant Selemani Omari (DRC) as well as a guest of the CAF Fatoumata Amara Sylla of Guinea.
The CAF President’s delegation was welcomed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Ministry of Sport Permanent Secretary Agness Musunga and FAZ President Andrew Kamanga among other senior government, CAF and FAZ officials.
Hayatou told fazfootball.com that he expected a successful tournament hosted by Zambia and that once it is over, everyone will be happy with the organisation of the tournament.
“We gave the organization of this tournament to Zambia four years ago because CAF knows the African continent very well and we chose Zambia because were convinced of their ability to host a successful tournament,”said Hayatou whose French was translated by CAF Deputy Secretary Essameldin Ahmed.
You shd have left kalusha out of this line up Issa. The boy thinks his so credited for this Afcon u20 to come to zambia
DR LEE
February 24, 2017 at 5:56 am
I don’nt remember seeing Hayatou at a time we needed him most and that was when we had a funeral for the entire team we lost in Gabon crush.I hope he has not just come to seek sympath for re-election.
kabiki Foloko
February 24, 2017 at 7:00 am
So who is paying the bills for the wife who has accompanied Hayatou? Is it CAF?
Soccer Fan
February 24, 2017 at 7:36 am