Byta FM call Kambwili…it is you in the recording

Byta FM Proprietor Joe Pandwe has revealed that the audio circulating to be a recording between his radio station and Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is indeed Mr Kambwili despite his denial.

Responding to journalists on a WhatsApp media forum Pandwe expressed shock at Kambwili’s denial of having given an interview to his Radio station. He says the station would soon make available the entire audio.

“Hello Comrades, there’s nothing false about story. We have the recording and we stand by the story…. How can we honestly just dream up of such a story? It’s impossible,” wrote Pandwe.

He added that the station would also soon issue a comprehensive statement on the matter.

Kambwili who served as Minister of Information and Broadcasting services has distanced himself to the story saying he doesn’t even know that such a radio station exists.

He has appealed to members of the public to help him with the address of the radio station so he can take legal action against it. He says it not him but his enemies in the audio recording being circulated.

Kambwili says he remains royal to President Edgar Lungu and that he could not respond or react to him through the radio station.

President Lungu yesterday warned rebels in the party that he was in charge and Head of State additionally he was eligible to stand in 2021.

But according to a story carried on Byta FM, Kambwili challenged the Head of State position saying he has no plan for Zambia.