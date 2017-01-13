Bus overturns in Kafue

This Zimbabwe bound bus going to Harare has just overturned after it slipped off the road 500 metres after Kafue town. The passengers who sustained injuries are being removed from the bus. No death recorded.

 

  1. So So sorry take it easy on the Roads it’s rain season for crying out loud

    Big Sam
    January 13, 2017 at 4:36 pm
  2. Was this Bus travelling at night because the Zambian government through an act of parliament has banned buses from travelling at night effective 27th November, 2016 ? Please, people of Kafue, kindly institute an investigation. The Zambian Parliament through its Minister of Finance in conjunction with other ministries work around the clock to increase taxes and make peoples lives to be even more miserable than before and to ensure that people spend more time on roads, even on short journeys because with them, it’ s easy, they can fly. Mutati increased the tax base to 37.5% effective 1st January, 2017 because he doesn’ t pay taxes and he sends his children to school freely. In other countries within the region where taxes are already low, governments are working hard to reduce the tax base even further whilst in Zambia, it’ s the opposite. The Edgar Lungu administration, a pro-poor government, how true ?

    Loveness Chilampapwisha
    January 14, 2017 at 4:58 am
  3. The story is not complete be accurate ba Zambianeye

    kdk
    January 14, 2017 at 6:46 am
