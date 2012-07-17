Bus driver with Olympic participants gets lost for four hours in traffic-snarled London

A driver of a bus carrying athletes at the Olympic 2012 has gotten lost in London city where the event is taking place.
According to Yahoo News this happened on Sundday when participants for the prestigious event start arriving for the games. It is rare even in the most confusing cities to navigate, a traveler can usually count on his bus driver to know the way around town, but that was not true for American hurdler Kerron Clement.
Though London expected the visitors, traffic was still snarled around the airport. Two-time medalist Clement tweeted about the troubles from his bus.
“Um, so we’ve been lost on the road for 4hrs,” Kerron Clement remarked. “Not a good first impression London. Athletes are sleepy, hungry and need to pee. Could we get to the Olympic Village please.”
But Maggie Hendricks writes that its never a good way to start the Olympic trip, but as visitors continue to descend upon the city more tales of lost bus drivers and bad traffic. She adds this is part of the package when the Olympics come to town.
