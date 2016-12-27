Burudian National who was shot by theives in Lusaka dies

The 44 years old Burudian National on the photo who was shot and injured on Chrismas eve by criminals along Buluwe road in woodlands area has died at the University Teaching Hospital.

A cousin of the deseased, Ireen Niyigara has confirmed the development to ZNBC news at his funeral house in ibex hill in Lusaka today.

Ms Niyigara-says the late Vincent Bagirishema underwent a seven hour operation to remove the bullet But later died.

She explained that her cousin was shot immediately he closed the shop by one of the criminals around 20:10 hours.

She says Mr. Bagirishema has left behind a wife and two daughters aged six and four years old.

And Some witnesses who were at the shop during the shooting incident told Znbc news that the criminals had an argument with the deseased before shooting him.

Isaac Banda who rents a garage near the shop explained that at first mistook the shooting for fireworks and only realised that they were gun shots when he saw Mr. Bagirishema on the ground in a pool of blood.

And another witness Twambo Hamusute- a resident of woodlands area says he was the last customer and bought some potatoes from the shop before the incident happened.

Meanwhile Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says police are still investigating and following it closely.

And an 18 year old man has died after two motorbikes collided head-on at Kapemba village in Chavuma district of Northwestern Province.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Auxencio Daka confirmed the incident to Zanis saying the accident occurred around 16:30 at Kapemba village in Sewe Area.

Mr. Daka said the deceased identified only as Sakuwaha of Chingi died on the spot when his motorbike collided with that of Elias Salupeto, 28, of Kakanga area.

Meanwhile, two other people who were riding on the same motor bike with the deceased are currently hospitalised at Chavuma Mission Hospital after sustaining fractures.