British envoy wants swift and peaceful resolution to Zim crisis

British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet has urged all sides to refrain from violence in an effort to see a peaceful and swift resolution to the current situation in Zimbabwe.

The military has seized power in Zimbabwe and placed its 93-year-old leader Robert Mugabe, who has ruled the Southern African nation for 37 year, under house arrest.

Commenting on the turn of events in the former British colony, Cochrane-Dyet said while it was too early to draw conclusions about the future of Zimbabwe, Britain hopes to see a stable and successful country where any political change is peaceful, lawful, and constitutional.

“As the British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson MP, said in his statement to Parliament, we cannot tell how developments in Zimbabwe will turn out in the days or even hours ahead. It is too early to draw conclusions about the future of Zimbabwe,” Cochrane-Dyet said in Lusaka today.

“The UK wants to see a stable and successful Zimbabwe. We appeal for everyone to refrain from violence and hope to see a peaceful and swift resolution to the current situation.

“Britain has always wanted the Zimbabwean people to be masters of their fate and for any political change to be peaceful, lawful, and constitutional. There is only one rightful way for Zimbabwe to achieve legitimate government and that is through free and fair elections.”