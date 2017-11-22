Britain does not regret Mugabe’s downfall – Envoy

British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says the British Government “does not pretend to regret” the ignominious ending to Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule because he was responsible for Zimbabwe’s economic failure.

Mugabe, who has had a frosty relationship with Britain for many years, resigned yesterday following a military takeover and plans by the Zimbabwean Parliament to impeach him.

“This is a moment of hope for Zimbabwe. Robert Mugabe squandered the immense potential of a remarkable country. While Britain recognises his role in Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence, he was responsible for oppression and economic failure,” Cochrane-Dyet said in a statement today.

“The British Government does not pretend to regret Mugabe’s downfall: the UK hopes that Zimbabweans will now achieve the brighter future they deserve.

And Cochrane-Dyet says his government stands ready to help Zimbabweans put in place a legitimate government through free and fair elections.

“The immediate priority is to ensure that Zimbabwe has a legitimate government; the only way to achieve that goal is through free and fair elections, held in accordance with the constitution.

“To this end – and as Zimbabwe’s oldest friend – Britain stands ready to work alongside the country’s people, the international community, and partners in the region such as the Republic of Zambia under the leadership of HE President Edgar Lungu,” stated Cochrane-Dyet.

Robert Mugabe became Prime Minister of Zimbabwe in 1980 after the country gained independence from Britain.

He officially became the President of Zimbabwe in 1987 and has had an iron grip on the country since then. However, his manoeuvres to have his wife Grace succeed him proved to be his undoing.