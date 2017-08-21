Brichi Motels – Namwala

Comfortable and tranquil accommodation is what you get at Brichi Motels in Namwala, Southern province.

Brichi Motels is situated along Choma, Namwala Road at the entrance of the town, just at the corner before the town centre.

The Lodge offers a secured Car Park so no need to worry about where to park your car and its safety when at Brichi Motels.

The beautiful Chalet named after some of the big cities in the world are well designed and furnished to make your stay comfortable as this is the tradition of the Lodge.

Each of these Chalet is self-contained, air-conditioned, with Plasma Television set connected to Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) with a wide range of channels ranging from News, Sports and Entertainment.

Also found in the shalet or room are Amenities such as Soaps, Shampoo, Foam Bath, safe mosquito nets and repellents.

The room has also tea-making facility.

The rates for the rooms which have Queen bed size, Double and Twin range from K150 to K350.

The Conference hall is spacious with capacity of taking in about 50 people and capable to handle all events, corporate and social:

Workshops

Weddings, Kitchen Parties, etc

Company Trainings

The Restaurant with experienced Shefs offers both local and English meals. It is open from 06:00 hours to 20:30 hours.

Visit Brichi Motels and experience their Tranquility and Hospitality.

Find below the details for making inquiries or Reservations. To make a booking click HERE.