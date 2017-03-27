Boxer Manyuchi knocked out first round, denied by Zambia

Zimbabwean Boxer Charles Manyuchi has been knocked out in the first round of his WBC Welterweight Silver title defence fight against Uzbekistan’s Quadratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore today.
Manyuchi was the overwhelming favourite going into this bout
Meanwhile Zambia Boxing Association has distanced itself from Charles Manyuchi’s loss citing that he’s an illegal immigrant masquerading as a Zambian boxer.
By Royld Moonga
He is a fantastic boxer who has what it takes to make it. All he needs is discipline and had work.As zambians, lets support him.
mcm
March 28, 2017 at 9:11 am
When he was winning we were all celebrating, he loses once we disown him. Ba Zambia Boxing fimofimo lekeni ubuwelewele.
Nebo nadabwa
March 28, 2017 at 9:39 am
He went to Zimbabwe,met President Mugabe & renounced his Zambian citizenship.
TATE
March 28, 2017 at 10:09 am
You are a liar. Do not speak your mind when they are serious accusations, When did that happen, you fool.
Kabova
March 28, 2017 at 10:57 pm
he should be serious when he gets in the ring, those jokes will not take him anywhere at the international scene maybe in Africa
THE mast
March 28, 2017 at 10:17 am
in every game there is loss or win maybe a draw if u are luck so this man no matter what this was his time to surrender the belt even our under 20 lost 4-1 but its not the end of the game.
mususa mwape
March 28, 2017 at 12:01 pm
zambia doesn’t have boxers who lose fights in the first round
Donald Trump
March 28, 2017 at 10:37 pm
I expected this out-turn. Manyuchi needs to change the way he boxes. He likes toying with an opponent and swinging his arms and throwing punches from the swings. That way, he drops his guard. In short, his style is unorthodox and cannot work in every situation. It is good as a sparring session, not a serious bout with a serious opponent. Please change your ‘entertaining’ style of boxing.
M.M.
March 29, 2017 at 11:37 am
This boy has a tendency of dropping his hands completely like a soldier on Parade forgetting to guard his face and torso. Those are jokes,he found his match at that opportune time and released two fatal blows which lifted him airborne before crashing to the ground unconscious and that we it. What a disgrace.
Advocate
March 29, 2017 at 3:15 pm
Manuchi is a joker in the Ring. I remember when he fought the Tanzanian. He kept on opening his face to the slow Tanzanian. Kept his arms hanging and not guarding. He was cheered thinking that was the best posture in fighting… Entertaining the crowd while putting himself in danger. Now at international level such village tricks gives 99% chance of clean sized blow to the ear-jaw area or forehead..definitely on these areas you will kiss the canvas. Unfortunately the trainers allowed such village showoff in boxing. That’s the cost….round 1 knockout.. SHAME! Yes in each game its lose or win BUT it shouldn’t be at simple a d careless give away.
Chale
March 30, 2017 at 9:37 am
am just from watching the fight on you tube. he had a zimbabwe flag
gnosticist
March 30, 2017 at 8:13 pm
HOPE HE DOES NOT CAST THE BLAME ON ANYBODY.IN BOXING U NEED TO BE ALERT AT EVERY MOVE U MAKE.SURPRISING FOR THIS YOUR MANUCHI HE CAN EVEN DROP BOTH HANDS.AND HE RECEIVED HIS SHARE PUT TOGETHER PRESSED DOWN GOOD MEASURE.MAKU PAMONA FLOOR
MUTOWELANDA
March 31, 2017 at 8:01 am
Seen Manyuchi box and not shocked a professional boxer nailed him hope he’s learnt something from this tragedy.
KC
March 31, 2017 at 10:56 pm
I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here, however I
thought this post used to be great. I don’t recognise who you might
be but certainly you are going to a well-known blogger when you aren’t already.
Cheers!
best blow jobs
September 3, 2017 at 12:15 pm
Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my site so i got here to go back the choose?.I’m trying to to find issues to enhance my website!I assume its good enough
to make use of a few of your ideas!!
Sewa bus di Malaysia
September 6, 2017 at 4:59 am
A Incidental Expenses – In certain situations that includes accidents
or damages an individual has clearly carried out in the exact property, the consumer
is only going to shoulder a part of the cost of the repairs
needed and mostly still shouldered with the landlord.
If you’re a home owner, you cannot deduct your property owner’s insurance premiums.
While apartments have traditionally not been as known as in the eastern states, that
trend might be set to change.
https://phanphoichungcuvn.info/
November 14, 2017 at 9:10 pm
You could use the current lines present while not having to worry about moving them.
Business is one of many links that ties all the people into a sophisticated system which can be governed by the
laws of taxes. There are many people out there inside the world that want to be
Contractors as it fits their personal needs.
https://gioithieuduanhanoi.info
November 20, 2017 at 8:55 am