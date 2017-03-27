Boxer Manyuchi knocked out first round, denied by Zambia

Zimbabwean Boxer Charles Manyuchi has been knocked out in the first round of his WBC Welterweight Silver title defence fight against Uzbekistan’s Quadratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore today.

Manyuchi was the overwhelming favourite going into this bout

Meanwhile Zambia Boxing Association has distanced itself from Charles Manyuchi’s loss citing that he’s an illegal immigrant masquerading as a Zambian boxer.