Botswana dumps Gambia Dictator Yahya Jammeh

The Government of Botswana has declared that it no longer recognises Yahya Jammeh as President of the Gambia as his tenure expires.
This is contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, following the refusal of Jammeh to hand over power to the President-elect Adama Barrow, in accordance with the expressed will of the Gambian people in the December 1, 2016, Presidential election.
This decision which takes effect immediately makes Botswana the first Southern African country to withdraw its support and identification of Jammeh as Gambian president.
Botswana’s announcement on Thursday through its social media platforms (Twitter & Facebook) is in consistency with its position as articulated through the Press Release of December 16, 2016.
In the statement, Botswana’s government said: “Mr Jammeh’s decision not to respect the will of the Gambian people undermines the ongoing efforts to consolidate democracy and good governance in The Gambia and Africa as a whole. This is also in direct contravention of the spirit and aspirations of the African Union Constitutive Act.
“The Government of Botswana, therefore, continues to appeal to the international community to do all within its power to exert pressure on Mr Jammeh to hand over power in order to ensure a smooth transition.”
Barrow’s inauguration was held from Daka in Senegal on Thursday at the Gambia embassy as President Jammeh has imposed a state of emergency and parliament has controversially extended his term by 90 days.
Bravo! This is great! Let’s have more of such leaders and countries. Let’s begin to respect our constitutions.
Paul N.
January 20, 2017 at 9:36 am
Is this a true reflection of Statehood Botswana? What just happened in the Gambia, President Khama is exactly what happened in Zambia, your next door neighbour but you kept quiet when it came to Zambia and yet you are the Chairman of SADC, an Organization, where Botswana and Zambia are members to. ECOWAS has shown you how things are done. You came to Lusaka to inaugurate Lungu and yet you condemn the other guy who is in a similar situation? Give me a break Seretse Khama.
sinono
January 20, 2017 at 12:26 pm
But the man was ordained to rule Gambia until his death. So, what constitution is it that some people are talking about? Some people should lean not to poke their noses in the affairs of other nations. Shame!!!!
swift change
January 20, 2017 at 10:40 am
Poor journalism, writing as if Yahya Jammeh was in Botswana.
Chaona
January 20, 2017 at 11:19 am
President Khama of Botswana is Double Faced. Jammeh and Lungu are birds of the same feathers. How can Khama dump Jammeh and recognize illegitimate Lungu? Lungu stole Elections and has been blocking the Petition Hearing for 4 months. Lungu even broke the Law by refusing to step aside while the Petition was being heard. The Petition is still in Court and Lungu does not want it heard becoz evidence showing that he lost the 2016 Election is overwhelming. President Khama should know that “what is good for the goose is good for the gander”. If Jammeh is bad news then Lungu is equally bad and illegitimate.
Moya
January 20, 2017 at 1:12 pm
What is wrong with you son of the weaked and losing devil. Shame on you,you cant even understand what transpires in Gambia. President Lungu won, you are just selfish to accept a defeat and forever you will never rule Zambia.
Losers and forwarders
January 20, 2017 at 1:41 pm
Let Khama also dump Kabila in DRC. Now he is going for low lying fruit that falling to ground any time soon anyway. If he is a democratic, let do the same for DRC, Zambia and Burundi. The bible term for such characters is hypocritical.
Monze
January 20, 2017 at 1:54 pm
Khama is right on Jammeh of Gambia but on Zambia he must confess and apologise that he got it wrong on Lungu of Zambia. Mr Khama should now urge his colleagues in SADC to correct what they did wrong in Zambia. Lungu is playing games with the Petetion in Court. SADC Mediation Team must be appointed and insist that an Independent Tribunal be appointed to hear and dispose off the Petition within 1 month failing which SADC should de-recognise Lungu.Lungu is a bad example and was encouraging Jammeh and Kabila to cling to power. If Lungu won the Election he must prove it in Court.Period.
Brown
January 20, 2017 at 3:22 pm