Botswana dumps Gambia Dictator Yahya Jammeh

The Government of Botswana has declared that it no longer recognises Yahya Jammeh as President of the Gambia as his tenure expires.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, following the refusal of Jammeh to hand over power to the President-elect Adama Barrow, in accordance with the expressed will of the Gambian people in the December 1, 2016, Presidential election.

This decision which takes effect immediately makes Botswana the first Southern African country to withdraw its support and identification of Jammeh as Gambian president.

Botswana’s announcement on Thursday through its social media platforms (Twitter & Facebook) is in consistency with its position as articulated through the Press Release of December 16, 2016.

In the statement, Botswana’s government said: “Mr Jammeh’s decision not to respect the will of the Gambian people undermines the ongoing efforts to consolidate democracy and good governance in The Gambia and Africa as a whole. This is also in direct contravention of the spirit and aspirations of the African Union Constitutive Act.

“The Government of Botswana, therefore, continues to appeal to the international community to do all within its power to exert pressure on Mr Jammeh to hand over power in order to ensure a smooth transition.”

Barrow’s inauguration was held from Daka in Senegal on Thursday at the Gambia embassy as President Jammeh has imposed a state of emergency and parliament has controversially extended his term by 90 days.