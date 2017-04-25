Bishops – Banda, Mwanza, Ndhlovu have hired themselves as jukeboxes of Lungu, says Nevers

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has taken a swipe at his fellow clergmen, Bishop Joshua Banda of Northmead Assemblies of God, Pukuta Mwanza of Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia and Reverend Alfred Ndhlovu of BIGOCA accusing them of being PF Cadres.
Mumba, whose MMD faction is in an alliance with the opposition UPND has charged that the clergymen are a shame to the Pentecostal flock.
He has accused the three church leaders of being among the men of God that have sold out to PF and had hired themselves as jukeboxes of President Lungu.
“Men like Bishop Joshua Banda, Reverend Pukuta Mwanza and Bishop Ndhlovu who have been extremely vocal in saying that this government is from God. What are they supporting? Their stance has made us the Pentecostal church be a shame,” he said.
Dr. Mumba said that it was shameful that some members of the clergy had failed to stand up and fight alleged injustices perpetuated by the ruling Patriotic Front.
He praised the Catholic Church for their stern pastoral letter that labelled President Edgar Lungu’s government a dictatorship.
Dr. Mumba said that the Catholic Church had provided a voice of reason amidst dark times in the political arena.
Thanks for wisdom Dr Mumba.Yours Felix of Namwala.
felix
April 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm
DR MUMBA IS VERY RIGHT ESPECIALLY IFOR ONE FROM ASSEMLIES OF GOD UNDER EFZ ,I HAV BEEN WONDERING WHAT KIND OF SPIRIT DIRECTS THEM TO ME THERE IS NO SPIRITUAL FORESIGHT,GUIDANCE AND ADVICE.THEY HAVE RILLY FAILD US AND IWONDER WHAT STANCE DO ASSEMBLIES OF GOD TAKE OVER THE CURRENT SITUATION IN THIS COUNTRY.YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR PEOPLE COMING OUT OF PAOG
HAGGAI KITWE
April 25, 2017 at 9:15 pm
Pukuta,Joshua and Mjovu are a let down to Zambia surely they will go in the history of Zambia as men who defended evil.
kayezs
April 25, 2017 at 9:33 pm
SHAME PUKUTA MWANZA A NOW SPOKESPERSON FOR THE DICTATOR PF THUGS PARTY. HONESTLY THIS CLERGY TOGETHER WITH JOSHUA BANDA IS IT THE BROWN ENVELOPS AT PLAY? WHY SUPPORT A DICTATOR WHO IS BRUTALISING PEOPLE LIKE THIS. I THINK THEY ARE JUST PAGANS FOR THIS DICTATOR.
Keki
April 25, 2017 at 9:35 pm
PLEASE ADVISE THESE LEADERS IN OFFICES ,DONT FEAR BUT TELL THEM THE EXACT MESSEGES FROM GOD IF AT ALL YOU RECEIVE SOME.VERY ASHAMED AND THAT MINISTRY OF RELGIOUS IS JUST WASTING TAX PAYERS MONEY BCAUSE IT IS NOT GIVING ANY SPIRITUAL GUIDANCE REGARDING CURRENT SITUATION IN THIS COUNTRY DECLARED AS A CHRISTIAN NATION.DONT TAKE SIDES JUST BE FEAR WHOEVER,OR WHATEVER PARTY WRONG , PLEASE SIT THEM DOWN AND GIVE ADVICE AND NOT JUST PLEASING THEM WITH SWEET AND DECIEVING WORDS.DONT FALL INTO THEIR TRAPS GOD IS SEEING US ALL BUT FOR YOU WHO ARE PRIVERAGED TO BE IN THOSE HIGH POSITIONS AND INTERACT WITH THEM WARN, REBUKE ,ENCOURAGE,COUNSEL AND ADVICE THEM PLSE …. ESP PAOG AND EFZ
HAGGAI KITWE
April 25, 2017 at 9:42 pm
MAY THE LORD BE WITH EVERY PERSON INVOLVED IN THESE CURRENT MATTERS IN THIS NATION .WE REFUSE EVERY INJUSTICES, OPPRESSIONS ,BONDAGES, DICTORSHIPS, AROGANCE,LIES, PROPAGANDAS,INTIMEDATIONS,FALSE WITNESSES,HYPOCRISY, PRETENCE AND ALL EVIL PLANS FROM THE ENEMY.LET THE HOLY SPIRITY TAKE FULL CONTROL FOR GOD IS NOT A RESPECTER OF PERSONS
HAGGAI KITWE
April 25, 2017 at 9:57 pm
One wonders what born agains have in common with the black pope high ranking agent like charles chilinda. It is well known what the black pope is the devil’s agent.
Kenjay
April 25, 2017 at 11:32 pm