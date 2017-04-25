Bishops – Banda, Mwanza, Ndhlovu have hired themselves as jukeboxes of Lungu, says Nevers

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has taken a swipe at his fellow clergmen, Bishop Joshua Banda of Northmead Assemblies of God, Pukuta Mwanza of Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia and Reverend Alfred Ndhlovu of BIGOCA accusing them of being PF Cadres.

Mumba, whose MMD faction is in an alliance with the opposition UPND has charged that the clergymen are a shame to the Pentecostal flock.

He has accused the three church leaders of being among the men of God that have sold out to PF and had hired themselves as jukeboxes of President Lungu. “Men like Bishop Joshua Banda, Reverend Pukuta Mwanza and Bishop Ndhlovu who have been extremely vocal in saying that this government is from God. What are they supporting? Their stance has made us the Pentecostal church be a shame,” he said. Dr. Mumba said that it was shameful that some members of the clergy had failed to stand up and fight alleged injustices perpetuated by the ruling Patriotic Front. He praised the Catholic Church for their stern pastoral letter that labelled President Edgar Lungu’s government a dictatorship. Dr. Mumba said that the Catholic Church had provided a voice of reason amidst dark times in the political arena.