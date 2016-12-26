Barotseland leaders charged with treason found in North Zambia

In colonial style persecution, the Zambian government has now separated and transferred jailed Barotseland leaders Afumba Mombotwa, Likando Pelekelo and Inamabo Kalima to state prisons far away from Barotseland where they will be isolated from friends and family.

Barotse Post, a publication covering events in Western province reports that Afumba has been transferred to Luwingu state prison in Zambia’s Northern Province, while Sylvester Kalima Inambao has been transferred to Kasama state prison, also in the Northern Province of Zambia.

Likando Pelekelo has, on the other hand, been transferred to Luapula province of Zambia and will now serve his jail sentence at Mansa state prison.

This puts an end to the four day suspense of where the three were moved to after they were whisked away from Mwembeshi state prisons on Thursday in a hospital ambulance, a move that left family and friends shocked and worried for their safety.

In this latest move, the Edgar Lungu Zambian government will be demonstrating utter disregard of all previous promises and commitments made to resolve the impasse surrounding the abrogated Barotseland Agreement of 1964, which the state unilaterally annulled giving rise to persistent dissension in the territory.

Many Barotse and followers of the Barotse debacle would have expected that now that the elections were over, the Zambian government would move in to dialogue with the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) as promised during the election campaign period, which should have seen the release from prison of all those arrested over the matter.

Ever since the trio’s arrest on 5th December 2014, they have been in more than a couple of Zambian jails, where they continue to face deplorable treatment like common criminals, despite their alleged crimes being of a political nature.