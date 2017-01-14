Barotseland 14th 2011 bloodbath Victims remembered

14 January 2017

It is today exactly six (6) years since Zambia’s Rupiah Bwezani Banda government issued marching orders to their brutal police to use maximum force and stop unarmed peaceful Barotse people who had mobilized themselves to gather peacefully and discuss in a civilized manner, the future of their nation, Barotseland, with their royal establishment. Anyone who knows the Barotse will agree, without hesitation, that they are among the most peaceful and civilized people in the world.

According to official Barotseland government records, 19 people died as a result of Zambia police’s actions of that day or as a result of the torture they were subjected to in Zambian incarceration that followed. Among the dead was an infant who died due to tear gas fumes, after canisters were thrown at the infant’s serene homestead indiscriminately. The government of Zambia, however, has only reported and acknowledged two people to have died.

Nevertheless, the figure 19 was also mentioned and collaborated at the pre-emptive 2012 official hand-over briefing by Dr. Rodger Chongwe, leader of the Chongwe Commission of Inquiry that was instituted by Zambia’s fifth republican president Michael Chilufya Sata to look into the occasion they officially called Mungu Riots. This pre-emptive speech by Dr. Rodger Chongwe is the only official preview of the commission to this day, as the Zambian government has either refused or shown no commitment to tell the nation and the world what really happened on that bloody day.

It is now over five years after the commission of imminent personalities completed their work on the inquiry, but still there is no indication as to when the report will be made public by the Zambian government. In addition to Dr. Chongwe’s briefing, then president of Zambia, in an off the cuff remark, publicly declared that he would hesitate to advise his Zambian government to implement the Chongwe commission’s recommendations of restoring the pre-independence Barotseland Agreement of 1964 as that would open what he termed ‘Pandora’s box’. The Barotseland Agreement 1964 is the only treaty which stipulated the terms and basis under which Barotseland would exist as part and parcel of independent Zambia but was later unilaterally and grossly abrogated in 1969 through an act of parliament by Kenneth Kaunda’s Zambian government and successive governments thereafter.

Meanwhile, in its long ICJ legal pursuit, the Barotseland government has included the 14th January, 2011 barbaric atrocities as a key component of the process in an effort to ensure that those Zambians responsible for this gross injustice, whether dead or alive, will be made accountable for all their reckless actions, in their personal capacities and collectively as a government, so that justice would prevail no matter how long it would take.

Below is the official list of those who were mercilessly murdered by the Zambian police, at the instruction of the Rupiah Banda Zambian government compiled by the Barotseland government.

This list is in addition to over 200 hundred other victims who suffered untold torture in several Zambian prisons where they were incarcerated without trial in relation to the January 14, 2011 unfortunate incidence, charged with various ‘treason’ crimes but were released many months later, without any compensation whatsoever by the state, after no criminality was found against them.

REGISTER OF JANUARY 14, 2011 DEATHS

1. Mr. Kang’ombe Oliver Kalyangu – Shot dead by Police near BP Filling Station – Mongu

2. Mr. Limpo Kapuwamba – Shot dead by Police at Malengwa Area

3. Mrs. Muzhima Kakoma – Died from Teargas effects in Limulunga

4. A Three Months Old Baby – Died from Teargas effects in Limulunga

5. Mr. Mwiya Sihope – Died after amputation of his leg following gunshot wounds – Gangrene caused by prison conditions shortly after release from Chimbokaila

6. Mr. Kabayo Kabayo – Died while in detention in Mumbwa State Prison

7. Mr. Maxwell Mututwa – Died in Senanga shortly after release from Prison

8. Mr. Mukumbuta Kashela – Committed Suicide for fear of arrest by Police

9. Unidentified Body – Picked by Police in Limulunga

10. Unidentified Body – Picked by Police in Limulunga

11. Ms. Kalukawakamana – Died of Teargas side effects in Limulunga

12. Mr. Mulope Lisibani – TB Patient died of teargas side effects – Kapulanga

13. Mr. Mushe Simasiku – TB Patient died of teargas side effects – Kapulanga

14. Mr. Liywalii Muimui – Died of Teargas side effects in Limulunga

15. Ms. Namenda Mundimbela – Died of Teargas side effects

16. Namatama Pelekelo Likezo – Died of torture soon after release from prison

17. Simasho Mutakela – Died of torture soon after release from prison

18. Death cited by the Dr. Rodger Chongwe Commission of Inquiry pre-emptive report, 2012

19. Death cited by the Dr. Rodger Chongwe Commission of Inquiry pre-emptive report, 2012

REGISTER OF MISSING PERSONS

1. Nyungulo Simate

2. Sibeso Mwangala

3. Nawa Mubita

4. Samwemba Mwangala

5. Chakaba Simasiku

REGISTER OF PEOPLE WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS ON JANUARY 14, 2011

1. Kaitwa Kaitwa – Male, 21 yrs

2. Chinyanta Kayawe – Male, 23 yrs

3. Caleb Ng’andu – Male, 21 yrs

4. Chikuwa Chikuwa – Male, 28 yrs

5. Simate Simate – Male, 43 yrs

6. Mubita Mwenda – Male, 32 yrs

7. Nyambe Walubita – Male, 18 yrs

8. Mwiya Mwiya – Male, 32 yrs

9. Chilemu Chileya Chilemu – Male, 11 yrs

10. Chimalya Kafuti – Male, 21 yrs

11. Davison Soyela Siyoto – Male, 31 yrs

12. Mubita Simataa – Male, 22 yrs

13. Vindombwe Chipango – Male, 30 yrs

14. Danny Mbilika – Male, age unknown

15. Kalemba Nyundu – Male, age unknown

Indeed, may their souls rest in eternal peace.