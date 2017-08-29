Australian High Commissioner tours FQM’s Sentinel Mine

The economic and social impact of the mining sector in Zambia was highlighted last week when Australian High Commissioner to Zambia Suzanne McCourt toured First Quantum Minerals’ Sentinel Mine in Kalumbila.

Accompanied by Andrew Ockenden, Acting Head of the UK government’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Zambia, and Brandon Wilson, US Embassy Deputy for Political and Economic Affairs, Ms McCourt toured the mine pit, met with senior management and learned about the community development projects supported by the mine’s Trident Foundation.

Although First Quantum is listed on the Toronto and Lusaka stock exchanges and is majority US-owned, it retains strong ties with Australia. The project work for all of First Quantum’s mines is carried out from its Western Australia offices in Perth, drawing on the world-leading expertise of Australian mining and design engineers.

“Australia has a strong tradition at the forefront of the global mining industry and it is important that we maintain links with companies such as First Quantum, who are investing in cutting-edge technology and expertise,” said Ms McCourt. “It is also gratifying to see how First Quantum is using their know-how to build Zambia’s economic prosperity and support communities at the grassroots.”

The High Commissioner was particularly interested to hear about First Quantum’s contribution to Zambia in terms of job-creation; the company’s two Zambian mines employ more than 8,500 direct employees, with many thousands more working under contract with suppliers and in the ancillary businesses spawned by the mine.

First Quantum has invested in excess of US$5.7 billion in its Sentinel and Kansanshi Mines and the Kansanshi Smelter, and has paid more than US$3.5 billion in taxes in the last 11 years, transforming the economy of North-Western Province.

The delegation also heard about the Trident Foundation’s support for health, education and livelihoods in the communities surrounding the mines, and visited a conservation farming demonstration plot.

“First Quantum sets out to be a responsible investor at all its operations globally; it is enormously important that we are a force for good in the communities in which we operate; thus we were particularly honoured to welcome the Australian High Commissioner and her diplomatic colleagues from the UK and US to enable them to see at first-hand how the company is contributing to the economic, social and environmental development of Zambia,” said FQM Country Manager General Kingsley Chinkuli, who emphasised the importance the company attached to maintaining integrity and trust in its relations with communities, local leaders and government.