Ask my husband, he married me as a virgin – Mumbi Phiri

Patriotic Front Party Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says she was a virgin at the time of marriage.

The outspoken PF woman has challenged those disputing to ask her husband if she was not a virgin when she got married.

She said this on Radio Christian Voice Wednesday, June 28, 2017 when disputing to social media reports that she dates a PF cadre Maxwell Chongu. She said it was foolish for people who are againist her political career to say she is a prostitute.

Mrs Phiri said she has a clean life and that she has only slept with one man, her husband whom she says she has been faithful to.

“I want to set the record straight, some sections of the media and the UPND has been publishing false stories that i am a prostitute, When they say such ask them who a prostitute is, You can ask my lovely husband, he married me when i was still a virgin” she said.

“The mast and the UPND has regrouped to demean me, they are sponsoring social media to insult me,you can imagine the bitterness by these people. But that will not divert my attention” she said.

And Mrs. Phiri says it is false that she has been sleeping with a Patriotic Front die hard cadre Maxwell Chongu.

“They are saying i am sleeping with Max, he is a very innocent child. How can i sleep with my child. these people mean no good at all” she emotionally said.

Mrs. Phiri says she has never slept with anyone apart from her husband who is currently outside the country.