As expected Parliament approves state of threatened public emergency

Parliament has adopted a motion tabled by Vice President Inonge Wina motion to confirm and extend the declaration of a state of threatened public emergency by President Edgar Lungu, in terms of Article 31(2) and (5) of the Constitution of Zambia.

Parliament has passed to support declaration of a state of threatened public emergency declared President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017 under Statutory Instrument No. 53 of 2017, for a period of 90 days.

85 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the motion.

Members of Parliament from the ruling party supported the motion, in the debate phase. Some opposition MPs who were not suspended walked out of parliament during debate of declaration of a state of threatened public emergency. The UPND lawmakers stood up and left the house immediately, Her Honour, Vice President Inonge Wina laid on the table of the house a motion to confirm and extend the declaration of a state of threatened public emergency by President Edgar Lungu. 46 opposition Members of Parliament are suspended for one month for having boycotted President Edgar Lungu’s address to the house.