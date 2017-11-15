Army likely to negotiate transitional power transfer

The military, using the leverage gained from the insurrection, is likely to broker a power sharing deal and transitional agreement between President Mugabe and former VP Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is likely to lead a transitional government, which will likely be composed of his allies including former finance minister Patrick Chinamasa.

There is a possibility of also appointing those previously expelled from ZANU-PF by Mugabe, such former VP Joyce Mujuru who leads the Zimbabwe People First party, in order to consolidate Mnangagwa’s support within ZANU-PF.

A reinstatement of Chinamasa would indicate a more pro-business shift in policy direction, with economic proposals aimed at Zimbabwe’s re-engagement with the international community likely to be impacted.

Chinamasa’s proposed reforms and austerity measures for economic recovery and rapprochement with international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, were stalled in the October 2017 cabinet reshuffle which saw G40-ally Ignatius Chombo, the less experienced former home affairs minister, becoming the finance minister. Media reports on 15 November 2017 indicate that the military has detained Chombo and other top ministers affiliated to Grace Mugabe’s faction.

IHS Markit analysis