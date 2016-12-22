Are lawyers failing politicians? – The case of Nkandu Luo
Nkandu Luo
By Isaac Mwanza
It’s always said in the legal profession that you win some and you lose some but you get paid for all of them. The case of Nkandu Luo (and in extension, Margaret Mwanakatwe) applying for a stay of execution of the Court Judgment in an election petition is quite an interesting case which, in my opinion, is a misdirection in itself.
When an election has been declared null and void by the Court, there is nothing to stay and politicians ought to be well advised that there is literally no need to apply for a stay when you have appealed against the decision of the High Court, thereby placing the matter before the Court for its determination:
Article 73 Clauses 3 and 4 of the Constitution states:
(3) A person may appeal against the decision of the High Court to the Constitutional Court.
(4) A Member of Parliament whose election is petitioned shall hold the seat in the National Assembly pending the determination of the election petition.
In civil and criminal cases, an appeal does not amount to a stay of the Courts judgment.
However it is my view, supported by above provisions, that when the election is petitioned, a member of Parliament retains his or her seat until the determination of the matter. The High Court is the first court in this process of determining the election petition. Once the petition is moved to the next level i.e. the Constitutional Court, it means the matter is still before the Court and awaiting determination. An appeal therefore serves as a stay on its own without the need to incur extra costs through applying for a stay. This, of course, is a departure from the well established legal principle that an appeal does not amount to a stay.
In any case, what would one want the High Court to stay? An election that is declared null and void i. e. which never existed from the beginning?
Come on, there is no need for anyone to apply for a stay so long you have appealed against the decision and by virtue of Article 73 (4), the determination is what would make you lose your seat. Members of Parliament from Sioma, Itezhi-Itezhi, Lusaka Central and Munali have a legal right to continue as Members of Parliament and those who are ministers as Ministers until their matter is determined by the Constitutional Court
The danger though of taking these matters to the Constitutional Court is this that, by provisions of Article 72 (2)(h) read together with Article 72 (4), once the Constitutional Court confirms the decision of the High Court to nullify the seat, such a Member of Parliament who is disqualified by the Constitutional Court cannot recontest the election and neither can they hold any public office. So its easier to accept the High Court’s decision and ask your party to recontest the seat than bear the pain of not re-contesting after the ConCourt disqualifies you as an MP.
