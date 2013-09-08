Another break through? Rev. Mumpasha says his herbal cures HIV virus

Another herbalist in Zambia has come out saying his herbal medicine is able to cure the HIV virus causing the deadly disease.
Rev. Isaac Mumpansha aged 87 of Lusaka says he has since cured not less than 200 people in the last 15 years, the period he discovered the herbal medicine called Loso. It a pure herbal mixture.
The herbal was last year examined by a scientist at Zambia’s biggest University and was found not poisonous.
Rev. Mumpansha disclosed that his Loso herbal is currently undergoing clinical trials at National Institute for Scientific Research [NSIR] in Ndola and he is confident that it shall succeed.
He told Zambian Eye on Sunday, September 8, 2013 that his herbal medicine is being administered on eight people who are HIV positive saying the trials will run upto end of September 2013.
Rev. Mumpansha who is a freedom fighter explained that he feels so disheartened to see lives being lost when they can be prevented. He hopes that the clinical trials going on at National Institute for Scientific Research will be milestone in the fight against HIV and Aids.
“I am so confident now that our Loso is being administered on eight patients in Ndola (National Institute for Scientific Research) and after results have come out the world shall know that we can prevent a number of lives that are being lost from this disease,” explained Rev. Mumpansha.
A Zambian based in Kenya who is taking the herbal told Zambian Eye that after a month her CD4 has greatly improved from 11 to 450. She said she felt better and could not wait to have her status normalized.
Rev. Mumpansha says his treatment takes about three months.
The Sondashi formular 2000 (SF 2000) by a Zambian politician Dr. Ludwig Sondashi is another herbal undergoing clinical trialsb at National Institute for Scientific Research in Ndola after it was confirmed in South Africa that it can heal type C of the HIV/AIDS which is said to be prominent in Zambia and Africa as a whole.
how come it has not made headlines like sondashi formula and tian?
Lubasi Suya
September 8, 2013 at 10:37 am
Why doesn’t he advertise?
Chembe Yung Cmd
September 8, 2013 at 10:39 am
lets wait 4 clinical trial results.what is 2 cure and treat.be careful
brainboxer
September 8, 2013 at 11:04 am
May be he stil was observing his muti before he could disclose it.
Harrison Mundia
September 8, 2013 at 11:06 am
I have relatives who have used the sondashi and Tian and haven’t been cured.I would like to find out more about that old man.where is he found?
Honourable Mbozi Tatila
September 8, 2013 at 12:41 pm
Hello Mbozi,
Have your relatives used something else and have they been cured? Thanks.
Jasper
May 2, 2014 at 8:07 pm
Thats the reason why ludwig sondashi doesnt want to bring his medicine publicly.he knows it doesnt work.
Chembe Yung Cmd
September 8, 2013 at 1:22 pm
Anyway, what I would live to see are people to tell testimonies that Sondashi cured them.
Mr.P
September 15, 2013 at 3:19 pm
There are many unclassified traditional remedies being administered through healers because in our different cultural settings we also believe in medication from the environment. So other than deny these remedies because we want to internationalize local discoveries let the citizens benefit within the Zambian borders if testimony is there that the remedies help. However it should not be at the expense of giving up on what the scientific world is prescribing
FuManchu
September 8, 2013 at 6:03 pm
Let people take their ARV’s please. Reporting such quackery is not helping the situation for these people. Ati a scientists confirmed it was not poisonous. So what? Even clean water is not poisonous but no one claims it cures AIDS. I now see why you are allowing quacks to promote their anti-vacine agenda on your Facebook page, you actually subscribe to this untested pseudo science at the expense of human life.
Gongs
September 8, 2013 at 7:17 pm
Ba gongs,let the his cure finish the clinical trials and only then can we say if it works on not. to shoot such discoveries because they come from an african is pathetic. What do you lose to try out this medicine and determine whether it works or not. imwe kanofye nga fyabasungu. Poor african child you are!!!!!! You brain has be damaged so much,you only believe what the white man tells you through his skewed view on the world as a whole. uluse ine!!!!
kolwe
September 9, 2013 at 1:16 am
Our problem is that we cant do a scientific research on such herbal medicines and publish the results for everyone to see. Someone just wakes up to declare a cure without any scientific prove whatsoever. What sampling method was used? What is the active agent in the herb? what concentration is effective to cure the virus? How many people have been cured? how was the herb administered? what concentration is fatal? what are the side effects? how many men or women took the drug? How many where not cured? Which other drugs have similar reactive agent? can the herb be cultivated? What’s the relationship between herb concentration and CD count?
……………………………………………………………??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
wiser
September 9, 2013 at 11:27 am
Why so many question marks? Just get the powder put it in tea or munkoyo or chibuku .Take the container with you to a crossroad at 4 am.Stand right in the center of the crossroads,facing westwards and drink the stuff,throw the container over your head and run without looking back! Meanwhile no under pant or bombasa should be worn during this process.You are cured my friend!!
wajimona
September 9, 2013 at 2:07 pm
You are very right. These herbalists are exploiting people’s misery and ignorance. Let us see published results of the research of their herbal medicines. HIV/AIDS patients are not interested in rumours or hearsay. Publish the results not of one person but a large group of patients.
Melvin Hamalambo
September 9, 2013 at 6:34 pm
Thats good news for zambia, if this work make it available for our people. ARVs have put people in business and suppliers will continue to pressure the government to buy with conditions. AIDS was manufactured for business did you know? And to wipe out the black race.
Mr.P
September 15, 2013 at 3:16 pm
Even if the cure for Hiv could be found ,they can never make it known to the public,pharmaceutical companies are making a lot of money from the production of arvs, arvs are the new get rich quick schemes……God heals.
Pearl
November 28, 2013 at 8:36 pm
Herbal medicines seem to be administered single handedly thruogh innovative people. I believe for it to pass the test of time, there is need for support from various organizations including World Health Organisation, Also there seems to be a psychological threat on those using it. I believe there is need for open approach system by using different herbs from different countries and tested scientifically in order to prove its worthiness otherwise very many people will come ,con desparate patients and move away freely since in most cases herbal medicine is administered secretely without even any written document between the two partners.
VICTOR ONWANGI
December 4, 2013 at 8:14 am
I am taking topvein drugs its my first month and so far i hav improved a lot, thats the way i feel, no prob at. Will update u after 3months.
Caroline
December 10, 2013 at 7:28 pm
where can i find topvein. Caroline. Any update
jeff kabonso
February 17, 2014 at 7:47 pm
where can i find topvein. Caroline. Any update
jeff kabonso
February 17, 2014 at 7:42 pm
it seem everyone is talking about one and the same information around HIV.which one are we going to support for have the truth coz other people,its time to make fun of other people `s lives.
mike
July 16, 2015 at 2:18 pm
