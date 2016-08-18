Angry with election results

Irate Monze residents protesting against the declaration of incumbent president Edgar Lungu burn tyres on Lusaka, Livingstone road yesterday.
Who are they protesting against. Does it mean the other voters who voted for PF are f00ls. Only Monze voters are right and other are wrong to have voted PF. HIS IS TURNING INTO TOTAL STUPIDITY TO BORROW HH’s LANGUAGE. AND THIS PROSTITUTE WHO TOLD HER THAT THE WHO ZAMBIA NEEDS SUCH NONSENSE. LOOK AT THE NUMBER OF MPS FOR PF AND HOW MANY DOES UPND HAVE. SHAMEFUL
Masau
August 18, 2016 at 8:32 am
YOU are a big FOOL boss.You mean you didnt see irregularities in the just ended elections?.
kapat
August 19, 2016 at 11:44 am
U v a point bt Y , do v to get votes of upnd in a dust bin ?
Y do we v a man caught in ECZ Room , than released without de due process of de law is zambia is a constitutonal democracy?
pipo , HH may v lost but those concerns nds to b addressed.
robert sulamoyo jr
August 18, 2016 at 9:07 am
Yes they are fools. What was the basis of voting ED,when we complained that ED as spoiled the econommy you were saying it is not him he found the econommy what it is and he has no solution and because you are foolish you have voted for him again so that he can continue damaging the economy.
joseph Mwape
August 18, 2016 at 9:52 am
Non sense behave. its this kind of behavior that will continue to make HH unpopular. He should have cum down his supporters now and atleast assure them of the next election. otherwise the rest of the country is very happy with ECL’s victory.
JB
August 18, 2016 at 12:10 pm
these were not monze residents but upnd paid up thugs from kanyama. i met them on my way to livingstone.mission to create chaos & make country look like its ungovernable.
Mbeza Bull
August 18, 2016 at 3:10 pm
I think HH wil not loose popular ate, because people are not happy with the ECZ the way the conducted the elections was not free and fare as to say.The other point is our fellow Bembas they have got bad language to other tribes, even here in north western province just the same.Let them control themselves because we are tired listening insults.Kakompe kaonde waswa mema.
Kakompe DM
August 18, 2016 at 4:05 pm
Nothing but the truth shall set Zambia free politically, economically and socially. A lie is a bodange which can keep Zambia in captivity. Lying is never permissible.
Honesty is the best Policy. Fellow citizens, it is high time that we became honest with ourselves and each other. When people lie and act deceitful it will eventually catch up to them. Lies can boost our egos but they weigh us down politically, economically and socially. Only the truth will put Zambia at ease. Only the truth will enable us to stand and sing of Zambia proud and free. In whatever potofolio, let each trully patriotic Zambian refuse to let a lie to overshadow the truth.
Dr Imasiku Liamunga
August 19, 2016 at 4:12 am
Zambia is made of cowards tha run from wars around our region,namely mwatayanvwa kingdom,shaka wars etc.No matter why we cant fight for what is right.Even when something is wrong we can never even stage a peaceful protest.All in the name of being a christian nation.Let us dump our docile way of life please mwebantu.We can always break the chain between our fore (coward) fathers and us mordern people.
kapat
August 19, 2016 at 11:51 am
DUNUNIZATION.
CHIEF DUNUNIST
August 19, 2016 at 1:54 pm
