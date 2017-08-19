Amos Chanda: HH influenced Maimane to snub President Lungu

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda says President Edgar Lungu was ready to meet the two South African opposition leaders Mmusi Maimane (DA) and Julius Malema (EFF) after he was informed of their planned picket at his hotel.

In an interview, Chanda said it was because of this planned picket that the head of state extended an invitation to the EFF, DA and UPND so they could directly present their grievances.

“When President Lungu arrived in Pretoria last night August 18 2017, he was informed that supporters of the opposition EFF, DA and UPND of Zambia planned to picket at his hotel for some undefined grievances,” Chanda said.

“The President then extended an invitation to the leaders of the south African opposition parties so that they could directly present their grievances.”

Chanda said the two parties agreed to the meeting and the South African mission started making preparations for the meeting but later u-turned after consulting Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema as stated by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on a posting on the DA website.

“South African authorities were also informed of the planned meetings. But later this afternoon we read on the Internet the two opposition leaders were no longer coming after a telephone consultation with a named opposition leader in Lusaka,” said Mr Chanda.

South African mission had this morning announced that the two out spoken leaders had agreed to meeting President Lungu but later on his web page DA leader wrote:

“…Having consulted with Mr Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UNPD), I am well aware of the deteriorating state of democracy in Zambia, and I will constructively engage with all sides who are genuinely committed to reversing this trend….” as he indicated declining the offer.