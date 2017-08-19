Amos Chanda: HH influenced Maimane to snub President Lungu

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda says President Edgar Lungu was ready to meet the two South African opposition leaders Mmusi Maimane (DA) and Julius Malema (EFF) after he was informed of their planned picket at his hotel.
In an interview, Chanda said it was because of this planned picket that the head of state extended an invitation to the EFF, DA and UPND so they could directly present their grievances.
“When President Lungu arrived in Pretoria last night August 18 2017, he was informed that supporters of the opposition EFF, DA and UPND of Zambia planned to picket at his hotel for some undefined grievances,” Chanda said.
“The President then extended an invitation to the leaders of the south African opposition parties so that they could directly present their grievances.”
Chanda said the two parties agreed to the meeting and the South African mission started making preparations for the meeting but later u-turned after consulting Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema as stated by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on a posting on the DA website.
“South African authorities were also informed of the planned meetings. But later this afternoon we read on the Internet the two opposition leaders were no longer coming after a telephone consultation with a named opposition leader in Lusaka,” said Mr Chanda.
South African mission had this morning announced that the two out spoken leaders had agreed to meeting President Lungu but later on his web page DA leader wrote:
“…Having consulted with Mr Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UNPD), I am well aware of the deteriorating state of democracy in Zambia, and I will constructively engage with all sides who are genuinely committed to reversing this trend….” as he indicated declining the offer.
Finally someone is making sense, its not business as usual.
omie
August 19, 2017 at 11:36 pm
Amos Chanda is naive. His boss Jonathan Lungu deported Mmusi Maimane from the Zambian Soil and without an apology for the deportation Lungu summons him to a meeting on South African Soil. Lungu has been snubbed by both Maimane and Malema and its pointless to use HH as a scapegoat.The message to Lungu is very clear. He needs to restore Zambia to a Constitutional Democracy and move away from Dictatorship. Lungu needs to put his House in order.The only way is to deal with 2016 Disputed and Petitioned Election. That Petition has to be heard in Court without fail.In Kenya a Petition has been lodged with the Supreme Court (SC) and a verdict will be given after 14 days as stipulated in the Kenyan Constitution. Meantime Uhuru Kenyatta cannot be sworn in until SC declares him the Winner and Duly elected President.The mistake that Lungu made was to block the Petition Hearing and proceeding to be sworn in without a declaration from Concourt. Hence Lungu is illegitimate and occupying State House illegally. Lungu should vindicate himself and allow the Petition to be heard in an Independent Court.Without Hearing the Petition Lungu will continue to be isolated worldwide and his illegitimacy will persist.
Mambo
August 20, 2017 at 3:06 am
It is wrong for the UPND to plan for the picketing of the president in a foreign country in collaboration with EFF and DA. That is endangering the president’s life in a foreign country . Zambia is governed by its own laws and no amount of external interference shall be accepted from anyone inciting lawlessness and breach of peace.
Mike
August 20, 2017 at 3:16 am
But you conveniently ignore that PF paid cadres were there too.
Pm
August 20, 2017 at 6:25 am
Can you “see” how blind you are? Wasn’t PF cadres “lawlessness and breach of peace”? Shame on you. Always twisting facts to have your way as if that will change anything – in the end wrong or wrong and right will remain right no matter how many gymnastics you play!!
Ulemona
August 21, 2017 at 9:47 am
Now Amos calls it ‘invitation’ other than a ‘summon’?
Bra bra bra bra...
August 20, 2017 at 1:34 pm
This is most stupid person I have ever Come across., the problem is you don’t consult mr kalaba, you and mwamba, you are the ones who is like foreign affairs ministers, sideline him. Shame on you. How can you summon those 2 leaders in their own country
John chabe
August 20, 2017 at 4:19 pm
if its true that HH advised the 2 not to meet with ECL, then who is more influential, or has the respect of even the international community between HH and ecl? the latter can never be listened to by anyone any longer. consider your ways
jews
August 21, 2017 at 10:52 am
It is very very clear that the gross lack of formal education by Amos Chanda, Kaizer Zulu and Emmanuel Mwamba is a serious handicap. That is why they could misadvise President Lungu and ‘summon’ Maimane and Malema to a meeting. Chanda’s lack of a formal education also results in the ‘thinking’ that it was HH that stopped the two SA opposition leaders from meeting President Lungu. He has no brain to think about how Maimane’s humiliation and assault at Lusaka airport at the instruction of President Lungu would make him feel about meeting him at all. Presidential advisers, my foot!!!
Kapalu Samungole
August 21, 2017 at 6:39 pm
ECL Is Our President , Long Live Sir And May You Remain Covered From The Evil Attacks.
DAKA G.J
August 22, 2017 at 4:00 am
Rubbish…..
National Asset
August 22, 2017 at 10:36 am
September 8, 2017 at 10:41 am