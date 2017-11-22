Amnesty International hopes for new chapter of respect for human rights in post-Mugabe era

Amnesty International says the post-Mugabe government in Zimbabwe must open a new chapter of respect for human rights and the rule of law.

And the Mo Ibrahim Foundation has welcomed President Robert Mugabe’s decision to resign after 37 years in office.

Mugabe, 93, resigned yesterday following a military takeover and plans by the Zimbabwean Parliament to impeach him.

Reacting to Mugabe’s resignation, Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty also hopes those responsible for human rights violations during Mugabe’s 37-year rule are brought to justice.

“After more than three decades of violent repression, the way forward for the country is to renounce the abuses of the past and transition into a new era where the rule of law is respected and those who are responsible for injustices are held to account,” Shetty said in a statement.

“During 37 years of President Mugabe’s leadership, tens of thousands of people were tortured, forcibly disappeared or killed. President Mugabe condoned human rights violations, defended criminal actions of his officials and allowed a culture of impunity for grotesque crimes to thrive.

“Although Zimbabwe invested heavily in social services in the early years of independence, much of this progress was wiped out by later events such as the Operation Murambatsvina forced evictions campaign of 2005, which destroyed the homes or livelihoods of 700,000 people.

Shetty called on the next generation of Zimbabwean leaders to live up to the country’s international human rights obligations.

“The people of Zimbabwe deserve better. The next generation of leaders must commit itself to upholding the constitution, living up to Zimbabwe’s international human rights obligations and treating its people with dignity and justice.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mo Ibrahim, says it is his hope that Mugabe’s resignation will allow for a smooth and peaceful transition of power, and that all Zimbabweans will get their chance of an authentic, fair and legitimate election process.

“Robert Mugabe’s overdue departure now gives the people of Zimbabwe the chance to determine their futures. It is vital that a proper, fair and transparent process is in place for the next election. Zimbabweans deserve that, and they will rightly demand that,” stated Ibrahim.

In the 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance, released on Monday, Zimbabwe had a mixed picture in terms of governance. The Index measures overall governance and Zimbabwe still ranks 40th out of 54 countries in 2016.