“Allow UPND meetings, same way you have allowed anti-Mutati protests”

The opposition UPND has come to the defence of Finance Minister Felix Mutati saying PF cadres should not be allowed to demonstrate while the nation is under the Threatened State of Public Security.

In a statement, UPND General Secretary Staphen Katuka noted the selective application of the Public Order Act as demostrations against Mutati by PF cadres continue to take centre stage at a time when when the country is under the threatened State of Public Security where such activities are not allowed.

Katuka wondered why the PF continue to abrogate the law with impunity while the law enforcers pay a blind eye to them.

“But our interest is on the usual selective application of the Public Order Act in the country where PF members can easily get into the busy streets without a police “permit” and start demonstrating.

“Of interest equally is how these PF members are being allowed to demonstrate especially at a time when the country is under the State of Emergency where such activities are not allowed,” he said.

The opposition SG hopes Zambia Police will not stop other political parties from exercising their democratic rights including that of holding mobilization meetings.

“We therefore wish to commend the Zambia Police Service for this seemingly change of heart and professional conduct and hope that from now onwards, they will also allow the UPND members who wish to hold thanksgiving rallies on the release of their party leader Mr. Hichilema to do so according to the provisions of the Public Order Act.

“As a matter of fact, the UPND intends to hold several thanksgiving rallies across the country some that will be addressed by the UPND senior leadership that includes the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice-President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).

“We believe that peaceful and lawful assemblies, demonstrations, meetings and rallies are part of the democratic tenets that must be allowed like the PF members have been doing against Finance Minister Felix Mutati of late,” he said.

Katuka is the latest to condemn the actions of the lawless behaviour of the PF cadres and the silence of the police service as well as that of President Edgar Lungu to protect his own minister.