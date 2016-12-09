Allocating K1.5m to First Lady’s office amounts to theft of public funds – Antonio Mwanza

The decision by the PF Government to allocate 1.5 million kwacha in the national budget to the office of first lady is fraudulent and institutionalised theft of public resources, Antonio Mwanza has charged.

The opposition FDD spokesperson argues that the office of the first lady is an imaginary office which does not legally exist and that allocating public funds to such an office is tantamount to theft of the highest order.

“Article 265 of the Republican Constitution clearly stipulates that only public offices, state organs and state institutions are entitled to state funding. Any other entity that does not fall in this category is not entitled to receive state funds. A public office means an office whose emoluments and expenses are a charge on the Consolidated Fund or other prescribed public fund and includes a State Office, Constitutional Office, and an office in the public service, including that of the member of the commission. And clearly the “office of the first lady” does not fall under any of the aforementioned categories. In short the office of the first lady is illegal and does not deserve to be funded by taxpayers,” Mwanza said in a Facebook post.

He wondered how the money will be accounted for as there are no financial regulations in place to guide how it will be utilized.

“In any case there are no financial regulations that guides how that 1.5 million should be utilised. That money can neither be accounted for nor audited. The First Lady has the mono authority to spend the money in any way she wants so how will the public benefit from such a fraudulent allocation?

“You cannot be dispensing public money like Masuku or Malubeni. There should be order and clear financial guidelines to ensure accountability and prudence. Parliament has a solemn duty to ensure prudence, transparency and accountability in the manner public resources are allocated and managed,” Mwanza stated.