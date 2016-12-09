Allocating K1.5m to First Lady’s office amounts to theft of public funds – Antonio Mwanza

The decision by the PF Government to allocate 1.5 million kwacha in the national budget to the office of first lady is fraudulent and institutionalised theft of public resources, Antonio Mwanza has charged.
The opposition FDD spokesperson argues that the office of the first lady is an imaginary office which does not legally exist and that allocating public funds to such an office is tantamount to theft of the highest order.
“Article 265 of the Republican Constitution clearly stipulates that only public offices, state organs and state institutions are entitled to state funding. Any other entity that does not fall in this category is not entitled to receive state funds. A public office means an office whose emoluments and expenses are a charge on the Consolidated Fund or other prescribed public fund and includes a State Office, Constitutional Office, and an office in the public service, including that of the member of the commission. And clearly the “office of the first lady” does not fall under any of the aforementioned categories. In short the office of the first lady is illegal and does not deserve to be funded by taxpayers,” Mwanza said in a Facebook post.
He wondered how the money will be accounted for as there are no financial regulations in place to guide how it will be utilized.
“In any case there are no financial regulations that guides how that 1.5 million should be utilised. That money can neither be accounted for nor audited. The First Lady has the mono authority to spend the money in any way she wants so how will the public benefit from such a fraudulent allocation?
“You cannot be dispensing public money like Masuku or Malubeni. There should be order and clear financial guidelines to ensure accountability and prudence. Parliament has a solemn duty to ensure prudence, transparency and accountability in the manner public resources are allocated and managed,” Mwanza stated.
And that is the fact
KAPS
December 9, 2016 at 11:45 am
She has to complete those massive flats she is constructing in Newcastle Kasama. Like Mpundu Trust, she needs funding for them!
Bookworm
December 9, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Dununa reverse at work.Let’s go guys, let’s show these sleeping zambians that we are smart thieves.Job well done Edward.
Dooms day.
December 9, 2016 at 12:40 pm
Such things happen in our failed state because parliament is weak and compromised. Most MPs were brought up in villages where a Headman and chiefs are treated like small Gods. So they think that the president should be treated the same way almost like a god.
Choongo Mulenga
December 9, 2016 at 1:43 pm
surprised!!!
December 9, 2016 at 5:56 pm
Politicians like boxers. Mature at different ages and times.
Mammal
December 11, 2016 at 5:52 am
Mammal
December 11, 2016 at 5:57 am
That’s true but how can that be corrected don’t we have men and women who can stand up and challenge that decision in courts since that allocation is not constitutional therefore makes it illegal.
Collins manchele
December 11, 2016 at 9:06 am
Abuse of public funds, through payment to First Lady, started in 1991 when Chiluba took over. Vera Chiluba even established Hope Foundation where public funds were paid. She made trips all over the place, locally and abroad using public funds. Then followed Mwanawasa. His wife was using state funds under Mwanawasa Foundation. She also traveled all over the place using public funds. Then RB’s wife followed suit. Then Sata’s wife established her own foundation. It was during Sata that a budget line for First Lady was formally created without Parliament approval. But, I do not know under which head it appears in the Yellow Book. The current First Lady is just following the established practice, whether illegal or legal.
But what is interesting is that it is only now that the opposition are raising an alarm, as if this practice has just started, when in fact this has been happening for such a long time. Please check the archives.
M.M.
December 12, 2016 at 10:26 am
It is not the opposition raising the issue but FDD’s Antonio Mwanza. Nawakwi can not even talk about it because of the deal she has with PF.
Choongo Mulenga
December 12, 2016 at 10:34 am
CHIBUYE KATEULE OLIVER
December 12, 2016 at 10:44 am
In what capacity did he raise the issue, concerned citizen or what? I believe he raised the issue as a member of the opposition. Whatever the case is, this abuse has been there since 1991. Sata only formalized it by providing for it in the national budget. Then the current leadership followed what had been established. In Zambia it is nearly impossible to have reversals on decisions that appear to benefit leaderships.
M.M.
December 13, 2016 at 7:19 am
The best is to take it to court get an injunction Antonio well observed.
THE OBSERVER
December 20, 2016 at 2:51 pm
efyo iya game. as long as she is assisting ‘the needy’ in society
frenchman
December 23, 2016 at 4:18 am