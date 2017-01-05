African Pentecostalism gives birth to new breed of mentally lazy Christians

THE POST BELOW MIGHT ANGER SOME OF OUR FRIENDS WHO ARE PASTORS. BUT PLEASE UNDERSTAND WHAT IS BEING PUT ACROSS.
*“Africa is currently experiencing another form of slavery through Pentecostalism.*
We are now mentally lazy and our ability to reason scientifically has been incapacitated. The write up below gives a vivid reality of the way we think.
The African pastor won’t talk about Usain Bolt or Serena Williams. The African Pastor won’t talk about Steve Jobs or the young people in Silicon Valley reshaping our world.
They won’t talk about young American scientists spending endless hours in search of a cure to a disease that’s predominantly in the Tropical African Region.
The African pastor won’t talk about Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie or Ben Okri. In every corner of the world, there exist young men and women who have defied all odds and become successful through hard work, creativity and dedication….
The African pastor won’t talk about them neither will he ask his members to emulate the spirit of these individuals.
He would rather talk about sister Agatha who got a job she WAS NOT THE MOST QUALIFIED FOR because she prayed and fasted in line with their church programme or brother John a millionaire because he used all his salary as a seed in the church, or Papa Miracle who he laid his hands on and 3 of his children got admission in the university, or Mama Esther paid her tithe and her business started growing everywhere across the nation with no business plan, just boom, everywhere.
This has led to a new breed of mentally lazy young people who now see God as a rewarder of mediocrity.
To the African pastor, the only way to prosper is by paying your tithe and ‘ seeds in the church. So they will never talk about those, who have through hard work and dedication placed themselves on the world map.
No…..the African god only blesses the first 30 people that rush to the alter to drop $100 as seed. The African god abhors hard work and creative thinking, he only gives to those who sow seeds and offerings…..and those who shout “I am a millionaire” every morning and do nothing the rest of the day.
You want the Almighty to come down and help you use the talent He gave you and bless you because you are going to church to shout “Daddy I receive it” you are all jokers.
Can someone tell these jokers that irrespective of your creed, faith or religion, blessings and favours follow you once you start using your talent and become useful to your society “ The Bible tells the story of the Talents.
Use it. Blessing is already bestowed upon us. When we use it positively, we ask the Lord to bless it. The Bible says His Grace is sufficient for us.
The Western world and Asians are excelling and dominating the world. Let no imam or pastor manipulate our minds while they jollificate in wealth and splendour while our people are mostly in abject poverty.
Be Wise. Worship of God is from the heart. Study, work and pray!!!
This is half truth, am a Pentecostal pastor who has written a number of articles on Facebook on this.Classical evangelical theology doesn’t practice this,the pastors who practice this belong to what as a scholar I’ve called Neo-Pentecostals /Neo Pentecostal movement.
This movement mixes,Christianity, Traditional Religion and Magic.Classical Historical Pentecostal beliefs are Conservative Evangelical Orthodox and abhor these practices.
In fact a lot of Evangelical Conservative Orthodox pastors are evolved in motivation speaking. The truth is Evangelical Orthodox Pentecostal pastors are against the practices mentioned,these churches have the largest membership of Pentecostal Churches.
Truth Seeker
January 6, 2017 at 6:17 am
Dear Truth Seeker,
The logical fallacy you are embracing is called the No True Scotsman fallacy where you avoid criticism or unpleasant conclusions by pretending they only apply to others who aren’t “true” Christians, in this case, like you are. If your band of merry Christians is advocating the acceptance of beliefs based on Faith, Authority, Revelation and/or Tradition you are as much part of the problem as the conniving con artists mentioned in the article.
Dennis Bowden
January 7, 2017 at 3:13 am
Christianiy of today is NOT based on teachings of Yeshua but Paul(teachings of the church) Hence the problems we have!. Yeshua said john 10:16 “all pipo should be same of one flock, one shepard in churches” no leaders. Then matt 24:24 yeshua said “false prophets will raise & deceive pipo with miracles” BUT PAUL said “Eph.4:11 there will be pastors, prophets,evanjalists..etc.” So the Evil predicted by Yeshua manifested through christianity’s following teachings of Paul in setting up pastors, prophets..etc. therefore anyone calling himself a pastor, prophet, evangelist, father, deacon…or any religious post of leadership, is a fulfillement of a satanic plot Yeshua warned us in matt 24:24. This why pipo ar drinking detto,doom…name..it, in these satanic prophets of miracles of notorious chalatans who are hell bent on money making out of innocent pipo! Exact fulfillment of what Yeshua warned.
shema israel
January 8, 2017 at 5:27 pm