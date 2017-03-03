AFCON 2017 Under 20 final game fixtures

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform members of the general public that the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final group matches will be played simultaneously at the two tournament venues (Heroes and Levy Mwanawasa stadium).
Group A matches will be played on Saturday with Zambia facing Egypt at Lusaka’s Heroes stadium whilst Mali will play Guinea at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.
Both matches will Kick off at 15:00 Hours.
Group B matches will be played on Sunday with South Africa facing Sudan at Lusaka’s Heroes stadium whilst Senegal will play Cameroon at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.
Both matches will Kick off at 15:00 Hours.
For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Desmond Katongo
COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER
