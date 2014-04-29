Advert: FC Motors, Specialists in motor vehicle suspension

  • GarageSpecialists in motor vehicle suspension in Choma, the provincial capital of SouthernAliagnmentMachnics 1
  • Wheel alignment and balancing
  • General Machnical repair and servicing

Situated at Arupee Puma Filing station

Contact numbers: +260-976  000 011

