Accusations of land grabbing malicious, damaging to my reputation – Mweetwa

Choma Central UPND Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has complained about the damage to his reputation by ongoing allegations of him grabbing land meant for developmental projects in Choma for his personal use.

Last week, UPND member and Mweetwa’s erstwhile rival in the race for the Choma Central parliamentary seat Joe Muchindu accused him of grabbing land earmarked for the construction of a modern market but Choma town clerk Timothy Mumbalakata rubbished the allegations, saying no land earmarked for the modern market was given to an individual.

But speaking in an interview over the weekend, the lawmaker said it is unfortunate that the media published the story before gathering enough data to the land in question.

Mweetwa said it is a pity the malice was perpetuated by a person he considers to be a brother in the same struggle.

He said the party will have to advise him of the next stance to take to remedy the damage that has been caused.

The UPND deputy spokesperson says despite being attacked, he still feels the fight is not personal but about the post he holds.

“I can not bear the damage caused by the media publication of the land in question, imagine a person I thought is a friend in the same struggle perpetuating the malice against me and some media houses published the story with little data on the plot in question, anyway the party leadership will have to advise me on the next stance. Again as a leader I understand that the fight here is about my position not personal. Some people want my post,” says Mweetwa.

He said those hoping to unseat him from the position of a Member of Parliament will have to be strong and fight because his politics is about the truth.

Mweetwa charged that his name was already at national level before he became a member of Parliament and that those fighting for his position out of malice will not succeed.

He urged those wanting to know what developments are going on in Choma to always seek audience with him.