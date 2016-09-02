A lesson from Beans thrown away

It is a practice that only the best beans should be cooked.
Before you cook beans, you go through a selection process in which all the seemingly bad beans are thrown away so that only the good beans remain for cooking.
However, when rain comes, the bad beans you threw away in the backyard become seeds, germinate and grow into beautiful crops, with luscious leaves.
From them come plenty of bean seeds and the very same person who judged and threw them away will pluck the leaves and seeds for a healthy meal.
You may be judged, despised and discarded today, but, who knows, the same people judging you will turn to you in your moment of glory.
Do not curse yourself when the world looks down on you. Your rain could be a matter of time. Your germination moment could just be around the
corner!
Never lose hope in everything you do. Keep pushing as you wait for your rain…….
God bless you…..
Yes, when life knocks you down, try to lay on your back. Because, when you can look up, you can get up.
Chimbwete
September 2, 2016 at 9:36 pm
I want to believe Holyfield’s article is about the extension of the petitioners’ cases in the Zambian concourt. What God has brought together nobody can put asunder. HH and GBM are only saviors. Lungu, Banda and his minnows’ can’t manage Zambia anymore. They’re doing it for selfish motives.
God bless these glant sons of African
Joe Kalusa
September 3, 2016 at 12:25 am
Its true
kams
September 3, 2016 at 1:11 am
Its very true big brain article, but all in all let GOD speak against any forms of biasness this can divide the country, now we dont want, its one zambia one nation.
Truth Heals
September 3, 2016 at 5:44 am
‘Two billion at risk from Zika in Africa and Asia’
I God
September 3, 2016 at 5:56 am
An excellent article my bro. Am encouraged and I hope HH & GBM will be encouraged to read it too!
Concerned Citizen
September 3, 2016 at 7:40 am
JUST WHEN THE CATERPILLAR THOUGHT THE WORLD WAS ENDING,THE MASTER TURNED IT INTO A BUTTERFLY.FOR SOMEONE TO BE THE BEST,HE HAS TO BE ABLE TO HANDLE THE WORST.PROBLEMS ARE NOT STOP SIGNS,THEY ARE GUIDELINES.DOUBLE IMPACT,MAY THE HEAVENLY WIND BLOW SOFTLY UPON YOUR HEADS AND GUIDE YOU….MANY SOULS ARE BEHIND U…..
TONNY MAGABUSH
September 3, 2016 at 11:25 am
Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share.
Many thanks!
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
August 28, 2017 at 1:25 am
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it
is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I
wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!
10 things you need to know about chuck norris
September 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm
Hi to every one, since I am actually eager of reading this blog’s
post to be updated on a regular basis. It consists of pleasant material.
real estate players
September 4, 2017 at 9:42 pm
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so
I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
September 5, 2017 at 11:12 pm
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with helpful info to work on. You have performed a formidable process and our whole
neighborhood will probably be grateful to you.
things you need to go camping
September 6, 2017 at 1:53 am
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said
“You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally
off topic but I had to tell someone!
business coach
September 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home
a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. A fantastic read.
I will certainly be back.
federal loan
September 7, 2017 at 4:49 am
Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other person’s web site link on your page at
proper place and other person will also do similar for you.
real estate flipping
September 7, 2017 at 5:01 am