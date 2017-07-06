A bad government is better than a bad opposition – Amos Chanda

Amos Chanda, who is President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson, says a bad government is better than a bad opposition.

Speaking to journalists shortly after Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lilian Shawa discontinued the case in which Hakainde Hichilema had sued him and Daily Nation Newspaper owner Richard Sakala for contempt of court, Chanda accused the opposition UPND is abusing the judiciary.

He claimed he was an innocent man who had no idea why he was dragged before the court, adding that there were no summons served on him.

“I have no court summons. I don’t want to delve into how I appeared before court. But this is the extent of the abuse. Its not sufficient for people to talk about a bad government. We must examine that a bad government is better than a bad opposition,” Chanda said.

” You cant have an opposition abusing a judicial process and drag an innocent person before it. Ask the opposition lawyers, 10 or 12 of them, if they served me with any documents.”

He pointed out that he had obliged and gone to court and that the court had made a decision that has to be respected. He added that he would be interested to know, one day, why he had been dragged before court.

“Now that the matter has ended, its a matter they have to examine on their own. We just wanted to emphasise that some of these falsehoods, we need to put them to rest.

“They misled the court and attempted to show that there were court proceedings against me when in fact they have no court papers against me. I thought I make that point very clear,” He said.