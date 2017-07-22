93 year-old KK discharged from hospital

Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda,93, has been discharged from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka where he had been admitted since Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Dr Kaunda was discharged this morning, Saturday, July 22, 2017 and was seen off by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya.

Government had been overwhelmed with phone-calls from foreign governments and Dignitaries after false media reports that the Liberation leader had passed on.

Dr Kaunda was admitted to UTH when his minders reported that the former President appeared weak. Government said Dr Kaunda said Doctors had to do the through medical check-up as he was due this monthend.

The opposition Democratic Alliance of South Africa was one of the organisations that had send a message of condolences.

Dr Kaunda is one of the few surviving Liberation leaders in Africa after the passing on of Nelson Madiba Mandela of South Africa and Julius Nyerere of Tanzania.

