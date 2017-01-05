90,000 Christians murdered for their faith

Christians Officially Most Persecuted Group of 2016 – Center for Studies on New Religions

Islamists killed an estimated 30,000 Christians worldwide last year, out of a total of 90,000 Christians murdered for their faith.

Christians were the most persecuted religious group in the world in 2016, according to a new study conducted by the Center for Studies on New Religions, based in Turin, Italy.

The report said that 90,000 Christians were killed last year, of which 30% were killed by Islamists. The rest were killed by state and non-state persecution around the world, including in North Korea.

An estimated 500 to 600 million Christians were also prevented from practicing their faith last year. The number of deaths is down from 105,000 in 2015.

Issued by Mission 2 Muslims, South Africa