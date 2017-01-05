Christians Officially Most Persecuted Group of 2016 – Center for Studies on New Religions
Islamists killed an estimated 30,000 Christians worldwide last year, out of a total of 90,000 Christians murdered for their faith.
Christians were the most persecuted religious group in the world in 2016, according to a new study conducted by the Center for Studies on New Religions, based in Turin, Italy.
The report said that 90,000 Christians were killed last year, of which 30% were killed by Islamists. The rest were killed by state and non-state persecution around the world, including in North Korea.
An estimated 500 to 600 million Christians were also prevented from practicing their faith last year. The number of deaths is down from 105,000 in 2015.
Issued by Mission 2 Muslims, South Africa
Too Bad for the killings of innocent Christians!
But I honestly feel the report above is biased and not reflecting the Truth about who is persecuted in this world.
Does anyone know that Christianity has killed more people in this world than anything else?
Lets look at the following Data:-
are Christians more violent than anyone else?
White America, like most Christian countries in the Americas, Africa and Eastern Europe, is markedly more violent than most of the Middle East (murders per 100,000 population):
• 0.6 Bahrain
• 0.7 Oman
• 0.8 United Arab Emirates
• 0.9 Qatar
• 1.0 Saudi Arabia
• 1.2 Egypt
• 1.7 Cyprus
• 1.8 Jordan
• 2.0 Iraq
• 2.1 Israel
• 2.2 Kuwait
• 2.2 Lebanon
• 2.3 Syria
• 3.0 Iran
• 3.3 Turkey
• 3.4 WHITE AMERICA
• 4.1 Palestine
• 4.2 Yemen
Terrorist attacks: According to the FBI, only 6% of the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1980 and 2005 were carried out by Muslim extremists. Even Jewish extremists carried out more (7%).
War: Wars with at least a million dead:
Christian wars:
• years: name: conservative body count in millions
• 535-554: Gothic Wars: 5.0m
• 790-1300: Reconquista: 7.0m
• 1096-1272: Crusades: 2.0m
• 1337-1453: Hundred Years’ War: 3.0m
• 1562-1598: French Wars of Religion: 3.0m
• 1568-1648: Dutch Revolt: 1.0m
• 1618-1648: Thirty Years’ War: 3.0m
• 1655-1660: Second Northern War: 3.0m
• 1763-1864: Russian-Circassian War: 2.0m
• 1792-1802: French Revolutionary Wars: 2.0m
• 1803-1815: Napoleonic Wars: 3.5m
• 1830-1903: War in Venezuela: 1.0m
• 1882-1898: Conquests of Menelik II of Ethiopia: 5.0m
• 1910-1920: Mexican Revolution: 1.0m
• 1914-1918: First World War: 20.0m
• 1917-1922: Russian Civil War: 5.0m
• 1939-1945: Second World War: 41.5m (European deaths only)
• 1946-1954: First Indochina War: 1.0m
• 1950-1953: Korean War: 1.2m
• 1955-1975: Vietnam War: 1.1m
• 1998-2003: Second Congo War: 2.5m
Muslim wars:
• 1370-1405: Conquests of Tamerlane: 7.0m
• 1681-1707: Conquests of Aurangzeb: 5.0m
• 1967-1970: Nigerian Civil War: 1.0m
• 1980-1988: Iran-Iraq War: 1.0m
• 1983-2005: Second Sudanese Civil War: 1.0m
• 1989-2001: Afghan Civil War: 1.4m
Seven times more people have died in Christian wars: 113.8 million compared to the 16.4 million who died in Muslim wars.
There are more Christians, but only about 50% more, nothing like seven times more.
Western history is Eurocentric, so we know more about wars in Christian lands than in Muslim ones. But not for wars since 1900, and there the imbalance is even worse: 73.3 million compared to 4.4 millon – 17 times more dead in Christian wars.
Some blame technology, yet the Muslim world has all the weapons the West had to kill over 100 million people. And yet it did not.
Democide: counts those who died not through war or street crime but through the wilful in/action of government, like genocide or Mao’s Great Leap Forward.
Christian democides of a million or more (does not count communist democides):
• 940-1917: Russia (tsarist): 2.1m
• 1095-1272: Crusades: 1.0m
• 1451-1870: European slave trade: 17.3m
• 1492-1900: Latin America: 13.8m Amerindians
• 1600-1900: Caribbean: 10.0m slaves worked to death
• 1618-1648; Thirty Years War: 5.8m
• 1651-1987: British Empire: 1.1m (not counting slavery)
• 1800-1900: Brazil: 1.5m Amazon rubber companies
• 1900-1920: Mexico: 1.4m
• 1933-1945: Germany (Nazis): 20.9m
• 1945-1948: Poland: 1.6m
Muslim democides of a million or more:
• 400-1900: Iran: 2.0m
• 1110-1918: Ottoman Empire: 3.9m
• 1958-1987: Pakistan: 1.5m
• 1983-2005: Sudan: 1.9m Nuer, Dinka, Christians, Nuba, etc
Christians have killed eight times more people in democides than Muslims: 76.5 million compared to 9.3 million. Almost the same rate as for war.
The mistake here lies not in the numbers but in the words “Christian” and “Muslim”. Sometimes religion is a cause – or at least an excuse – like in the bombings by Christian extremist Eric Rudolph or the genocide in Sudan. But most often it is not. Calling, say, the 9/11 terrorists “Muslim” is like calling Hitler “Christian”: true yet misleading. It is Islamophobia, not a serious attempt to understand the world as it is.
genocide
Wed 22 Apr 2009 by abagond
Genocide (1943) is like homocide, but where homocide is the murder of one man (Latin, homo), genocide is the murder of a people (Latin, gens). Like what Hitler did to the Jews, what Americans did to the American Indians or what the Hutus did to the Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994.
When Hitler killed the Jews it was not against international law. In fact the word “genocide” was not even in the dictionary! The crime is ancient but our idea of it is a creation of the 1940s.
The word “genocide” was coined in 1943 by Raphael Lemkin. He had gone to the League of Nations ten years before to try to get it outlawed, but they turned him down – even though they knew that the Turks had killed over a million Armenians in the First World War.
It did not become a part of international law, the law between nations, till 1950, five years after the fall of Hitler, and America did not agree to it as a part of international law till 1988!
As a part of international law the word has a very particular meaning:
Genocide means any of the following acts committed to destroy, in whole or part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
1. Killing members of the group;
2. Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
3. Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
4. Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group
5. Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
Killing soldiers is not genocide – that is just war. But killing women and children and old men – unarmed people – just to wipe them out because of their race, religion, country or culture – like Jews, Armenians and Tutsis – that is genocide.
Killing people in huge numbers to carry out arevolution or to put down a revolution does not count. So the 20 million killed under Stalin, the 20 million under Mao and the half million under Suharto do not count as genocide.
That is no accident: the word was invented by the winners of the Second World War, so Stalin had a hand in it.
Selected genocides from 1492 to 1945:
• 1492-1518: Spain: Tainos: 3 million in the Caribbean.
• 1607-1890: Britain/US: American Indians: ?
• 1645-1754: Russia: Siberians: ?
• 1755-1758: China: Zunghars: 600,000.
• 1788-1901: Britain: Australian Aboriginals: 20,000?
• 1817-1867: Russia: Circassians: 1.5 million.
• 1826-1829: Britain: Tasmanians: 6,000.
• 1870s: Argentina: Patagonians: > 1,300.
• 1885-1908: Belgium: Congolese: 22 million.
• 1904-1908: Germany: Hereros and Nama in Namibia: 70,000.
• 1915-1918: Ottoman Empire: Greeks, Assyrians, Armenians: 3.15 million.
• 1919-1920: Russia: Cossacks: 500,000.
• 1933-1945: Germany and Eastern Europe: Jews, Gypsies and Slavs: 11 million.
• 1937-1938: Japan: Chinese: 300,000 at Nanjing.
• 1941-1945: Yugoslavia: Serbs: 650,000.
• 1943-1944: Ukraine: Poles: 200,000.
All the genocides since 1945 that have killed at least 100,000 people:
• 1945-1974: Ethiopia: Oromo, Eritreans, Somali: 150,000.
• 1947: India: Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs: 100,000s.
• 1961-2003: Iraq: Kurds, Shiites, Kuwaitis: 190,000.
• 1962-1986: Guatemala: Mayans, 200,000.
• 1962-2007: Burma: Shan, Karen: 100,000.
• 1967-1970: Nigeria: Igbos: 3 million.
• 1972: Burundi: Hutus, 100,000.
• 1974-1999: Indonesia: East Timorese: 200,000.
• 1983-2005: Sudan: Nuer, Dinka, Christians, Nuba, etc: 1.9 million.
• 1992-1995: Bosnia: Muslims: 200,000 – Srebrenica.
• 1994: Rwanda: Tutsis: 800,000.
• 1994-2000: Ethiopia: Oromo, etc: 100,000.
• 2003-2010: Sudan: Darfuris: 400,000.
The eight stages of genocide:
1. Classification: the division into “us and them”;
2. Symbolization: applying symbols to the them to mark them out as pariahs, objects of hate;
3. Dehumanization: seeing the pariahs as not truly human.
4. Organization: training and arming;
5. Polarization: silencing the voices in the middle that still stand up for the pariahs;
6. Preparation: separating the pariahs from everyone else;
7. Extermination: killing them;
8. Denial: lying about it.
Christianity has killed more people than anything else by a long-shot. The first and second Crusade, The Spanish Inquisition, Rome after it became Christian, Nazi’s, pogroms, etc. The list goes on and on. Muslim extremists have only killed a significant amount of people in the last hundred years or so. Also, the Muslim extremists that kill or do any other sort of related act are going against everything the Islam faith is about, creating peace and helping others. Out of the 1.2 billion Muslims on Earth, less than 6000 are terrorists, it just gets lots of coverage by western news because of oil companies wanting oil and the U.S. government wanting to get rid of the terrorists and of course, tap into the oil reserves too. Also, what are you talking about? Christianity has some of the most intense extremists. Bombing abortion clinics, hanging/shooting Jews and Muslims, Evangelism, polygamy, Jonestown. You sir, sound like you’re very isolated from the rest of the world.
Islamophobia
Islamophobia (1000s- ) is a fear or hatred of Muslims, followers of the Prophet Muhammad. It sees “Muslims” as naturally violent and savage, as a threat. In the West it is common during periods of history when it is at war in Muslim countries, like during the Crusades (1095-1291) and since the fall of the Soviet Union (1991- ).
It is sometimes applied to people who merely “look” Muslim, like Arab Christians, Greek Orthodox priests, Sikhs and Hindus.
Hating or fearing someone based on their actions is rational. People are right to fear al-Qaeda or Boko Haram, for example. They have killed thousands of defenceless people!
But hating or fearing someone based on their religion is bigotry or prejudice.
How Islamophobia works:
1. out-group: Sees Muslims as an out-group, a “them”, a Despised Other.
2. out-group homogeneity: Sees all Muslims as the same, a fourth of all the people in the world, from Senegal to Egypt to Turkey to Indonesia. As if they belong to a hive mind. Or: they are divided into Good Muslims and Bad Muslims. (If a story has a “good” Muslim, it is almost certainly Islamophobic.)
3. out-group derogation: Sees the worst of the Muslim world as what all Muslims are like, while it looks at the West in the best possible light. The bad qualities of the West are “failings”, those of the Muslim world are “features” that are due to religion. That is like blaming all the ills of the West on Christianity.
4. confirmation bias: A few bad apples – or twisted “facts” – are all it takes for “proof”.
5. Islamophobia is rooted in the heart, not the mind.
It follows the same pattern as White fear of Blacks in the US using crime as an excuse.
That means it is hard to talk someone out of it. Facts can only confirm their belief, never weaken it.
What can help to weaken Islamophobia is knowing people who are Muslim. It can make Islamophobia seem idiotic – because it is. Bad experiences with Muslims, though, can strengthen it.
Stuff to know:
1. According to the FBI, only 6% of terrorist attacks on US soilbetween 1980 and 2005 were carried out by Muslims. Even Jews carried out more (7%).
2. The US is shockingly ill-informed about the Muslim world, the scene of most of its foreign policy disasters since the Vietnam War. It is not just voters who lack a good, general knowledge, so do scholars and policymakers!
3. The US pushed Islamism (political Islam) from 1958 to 1991 as a way to keep communists and socialists from coming to power.
4. The US supported Saudi Arabia in spreading Wahhabism, its extreme form of Islam, as a way to fight communism.
5. The US supported and trained jihadists to fight communism in Afghanistan. Thus Osama bin Laden.
6. The US supports many of the governments in Muslim countries that oppose “Western values”.
7. The scenes of torture carried out by the US at Abu Ghraib helped to turn a pizza deliveryman into one of the Charlie Hebdo killers.
Christian extremist
Tue 1 Dec 2015 by abagond
A Christian extremist is here defined as someone who commits acts of violence because of their Christian beliefs. It is the Christian counterpart to “Muslim extremist”.
The Western press is full of news of violence by “Muslim extremists” or “Islamic extremists”, but not by “Christian extremists”. The Economist website (according to Google in 2015) brings up “Islamic extremists” a hundred times more often than “Christian extremists”.
It is not because Christians all turn the other cheek, as Jesus advised. It is becauseWestern reporters and leaders play to a largely Christian audience: violence by an out-group (Muslims) seems more threatening than that by an in-group (Christians).
Prejudiced thinking plays up the worst of an out-group and the best of an in-group. It also sees the people of an out-group as being all the same – out-group homogeneity – while those from the in-group are seen as individuals.
Muslims, therefore, are stereotyped according to the most violent among them. So the beheaders of ISIS, not the scholars of Al-Azhar University, come to represent over a billion people. Their violence is seen as a natural outgrowth of their religion. That picture of Muslims comes not from a careful reading of (cherry-picked) verses of the Koran, but from prejudiced in-group thinking.
Christians, meanwhile, are seen as individuals. Even when some are driven to violence by their religious beliefs, they are not seen as representative. They are often written off as nutcases. Christian violence is commonly not seen as “Christian”, even when it is. Homophobic hate crimes, for example, are not carried out by “Christian extremists”, but by “hateful” or “homophobic” individuals – despite the applicable Bible verses.
The incomplete list of Christian extremism (there is some overlap between these):
• international:
o burning heretics at the stake
o The Crusades
o genocide and colonial wars – done in the name of “civilization”, of which Christianity was seen as an important part.
o enslavement of Africans – before racism, religion was the excuse
o pogroms
o War on Terror – which is driven by an appeal to Islamophobia
• Bosnia
o Srebrenica massacre
• Britain
o Bloody Mary
o Guy Fawkes
o Oliver Cromwell
• Central African Republic
o The Anti-balaka
• China
o Eastern Lightning
• Egypt
o lynching of Hypatia
• France
o Albigensian Crusade
o French Wars of Religion
o St Bartholomew’s Day Massacre
• Germany
o Thirty Years’ War
o Holocaust
• India
o Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland
o National Liberation Front of Tripura
• Ireland
o IRA
• Lebanon
o Lebanese Civil War
o Karantina and Tel al-Zaatar massacres
o Sabra and Shatila massacre
• Spain
o The Reconquista
o Columbus
o conquistadors
o The Inquisition
• Uganda
o Joseph Kony and the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).
• US
o Pilgrims and Puritans (the Mystic Massacre, for example)
o Salem Witch Trials
o anti-Catholic riots in Philadelphia
o violence against Mormons
o William McKinley
o The Klan – which went after Catholics and Jews, not just Blacks.
o Eric Rudolph
o Neo-Nazis
o Aryan Nations
o Army of God
o George Bush
o Wade Michael Page (Sikh Temple shooter)
o Robert Lewis Dear
o hate crimes against Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, gays.
o attacks on abortion clinics, mosques, temples, synagogues.
This list is incomplete. Russia and Ethiopia, for example, would no doubt make the list, but I do not know enough about their history.
Earth Day: Abortion Has Killed 1.6 Billion Worldwide in 20 Years.
CHAPTER 57 — ABORTION: WORLDWIDE WAR ON THE INNOCENTS
American Life League
________________________________________
Every child has the inherent right to life.
Article 6 of the 1989 United Nations
Convention on the Rights of the Child.[1]
