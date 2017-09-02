70 Children apprehended at a sex party

Police yesterday stormed a house along Lake Road in Woodlands and stopped a wild sex party involving over 70 children between the ages of 13 and 18.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed this in an interview with News Diggers! saying the owner of the house had not yet been identified.
“There is a house in the [Woodlands] neighborhood which young boys and girls use for illicit immoral acts,” Katongo said.
“Yesterday a report was received from a concerned citizen and about 70 of them were rounded up by police and picked. They were locked up but the detention facility was not enough to accommodate all of them.”
She said the children admitted the charge and paid admission of guilt.
“They were then charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace after which they paid admission of guity and they were released,” said Katongo.
“Police are looking for the owner of the house. This happened between 17:00 hours and 18:00 hours. Some bottles of beer and used condoms were found at the same premises.”
Meanwhile a witness told News Diggers! that the children were over 100.
“They could have been hundred or two hundred. They were a lot of them, it seems some ran away. After they were all picked up, some parents flocked to Woodlands police to bail them out in the evening yesterday. I am sure some are still there as we speak because their parents didn’t even know.”
Cursed generation
Jimmy shaba
September 3, 2017 at 4:48 am
No defilement there?
spear ngozi
September 3, 2017 at 7:57 am
Prenatal teachings are very important to our children. GOD is there for us all
BIG ELEPHANT
September 3, 2017 at 7:59 am
Take them to court their suitable place is jail if not hell.
munkombwe
September 3, 2017 at 9:25 am
Christian or devilish nation – we shall know them by their fruits, no apples on grow on thorn trees.
Life experience
September 3, 2017 at 3:56 pm
Please let us know who is in charge of this devil worship , Zambians need to know all those who participated and are now possessed by demons of lust .
Their bodies are now temples Satan how bad for these souls, the number is so big imagine what a loss .
nshilimubemba
September 3, 2017 at 5:47 pm
